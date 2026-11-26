Relegation survival master Sean Dyche has exclusively told TEAMtalk the four things that Mauricio Pochettino needs to instil at Manchester United if the Red Devils are to pull clear of the Premier League scrap for survival this season, while also pinpointing what the club needs ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils turned to the Argentine in their hour of need, having axed Michael Carrick after a torrid start to the season left the club in the relegation zone.

And while the hoped-for new manager bounce was not forthcoming in Sunday’s clash at Liverpool – United finding themselves on the wrong end of a 4-0 beating – they will go into Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford at Old Trafford looking for the win that could reignite their season.

Pochettino certainly has his work cut out for him to transform United’s fortunes. With just one Premier League win to their name so far this season, together with the second-leakiest defence so far in the competition, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager certainly has a big job on his hands.

However, in a conversation with former Everton and Burnley boss Dyche, he is adamant that United are far from a lost cause.

And the 55-year-old, who earned a reputation for keeping the Clarets afloat in the Premier League – often against all odds – has exclusively revealed what areas Pochettino must focus on if United are to steadily climb the Premier League table.

Asked what Pochettino needs to instil at United to turn this season around, Dyche told TEAMtalk in association with BetSelect.

“There needs to be more of a base for the team to work from. My pillars of a team are strong, fit, and organised. I mean mentally strong, like a tougher edge. A more competitive edge. So strong, fit, and organised!

“For me, with United, it just needs to go almost back to when you’re 15 years old, and they’re teaching you the literal space and distances. And I used to do a lot of drills with my teams that are dead simple. I used to explain to them, I said, it’s not because you don’t know this, but as you get older, you start forgetting about the literal basics of what the job is!

“And it looks to me like there’s some basic organisation, particularly defensively, that the side needs. And that’s now for Pochettino to make his own decisions. But I would imagine that’ll be pretty high on his list.

“The players either don’t know what they’re doing, or the players are not delivering what they know how to do.

“That’s always the challenge as a manager. It’s like the old favourite: oh, you got your tactics wrong. And you go, no, they didn’t deliver the tactics. It’s not always getting them wrong. Sometimes it’s their delivery of the tactics that wasn’t right.”

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Dyche: Man Utd must develop what they have; it’s their best way out

United are being tipped to spend big money in the January window to try and buy their way out of trouble, with sources understanding the club have targeted three major additions when the market opens for business.

But when asked which players he thinks United should look to bring in, Pochettino made clear why they should look to develop the players they already have there as the most urgent priority.

“The first players I target are the ones that are already there. ‘Cause they’re at Man U for a reason,” the no-nonsense Dyche replied.

“So I’d work with the players – I’d target the players that are in there first. I’ll be saying, right, what can we do collectively?

“I’d say, look at your careers, look where you’re at. You’re not at Man Utd just by fluke chance. You’re here because you’re a really good player.

“So you’ve gotta remind them of who they are and what they are, and then go, but then we’ve gotta raise the standards. Raise your minimum, because the minimum is bad at the minute.

“Sir Alex’s teams, and Arsenal were a good example last season: on a minimum day, when they’re not really purring, they could still draw or win. Man Utd now, if they’re not on their best game, they’re losing, end of.

“They’re conceding. If the basic level of their performance is not at least intact, they’re losing. Whereas what I’m saying is, like Arsenal last season, they could have a bit of a tough game and didn’t play well, but they could win 1-0 or draw 0-0.

“I think Pochettino will put that basic mentality first. To win, you have to not get beat first.

“You can’t throw away a game and then expect to win it 4-3 every week. So I used to call it staying in it to win it. Lay down a base shape that goes, ” We’re in this to win it.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino has been told he can ‘unlock’ United’s system with a double deal for a pair of USMNT stars.

Possible striker target Victor Osimhen has also made a decision on a potential move to Old Trafford, with three striker targets now shortlisted.

In other news, two sources have revealed a dynamic 20-year-old is eager to leave United in January.