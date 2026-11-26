Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has made up his mind on the future of Marcus Rashford, according to a reliable journalist.

Rashford is part of the Man Utd first-team squad at the moment after Barcelona decided against making his loan deal permanent in the summer of 2026.

Although Rashford helped Barcelona win LaLiga last season, the Spanish giants did not trigger the buy option of £26million.

Since being brought back into the fold at Man Utd, the 29-year-old winger has made eight appearances.

In those games, Rashford has not scored a goal or provided an assist.

Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada, though, believes that Rashford has been a good addition to the squad.

Berrada told Sky Sports on November 20: “And when we look at the summer transfer window of 2026, I know we’re receiving a lot of criticism for it, but we’re actually happy with the players that we bought.

“We think that Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and Karl Darlow – and let’s not forget that we’ve also welcomed back Marcus Rashford, who had a very good season on loan at Barcelona – these are five additions that we think have made the squad fundamentally better.”

Rashford is on the sidelines at the moment, having picked up a hip injury against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League back in October.

According to The London Evening Standard, the England international will potentially return to action in December 2026.

DON’T MISS: Paulo Fonseca gives verdict on Man Utd after chaotic 2-2 Sporting CP draw

Man Utd sanction Marcus Rashford sale

Pochettino was appointed the Man Utd head coach during the recent international break following the dismissal of Michael Carrick as manager.

Pochettino has yet to work with Rashford at Man Utd, but, according to reliable transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, the winger has been made available for an exit in the January transfer window.

Jacobs, who has 920,000 followers on X, said on the Market Madness podcast: “Rashford, as well, I still think is available at the right price, even though Man United have pitched it as being a reintegration into the squad.”

READ NEXT: Peter Schmeichel predicts Senne Lammens ‘change’ at Man Utd as Turkish goalkeeper wants to play for Pochettino