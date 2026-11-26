Sporting CP manager Paulo Fonseca believes that his side were better than Manchester United and could have won the match against Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

Man Utd played out a 2-2 draw with Sporting CP away from home in Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Sporting went into the half-time break 1-0 up, thanks to Luis Suarez’s goal from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

Bruno Fernandes restored parity for Man Utd just three minutes into the second half with a penalty of his own.

The Portugal international attacking midfielder then scored his second goal against his former club, albeit via the aid of a divot in the pitch, just two minutes later.

Suarez made it 2-2 for Sporting on 80 minutes, before Man Utd had Youri Tielemans sent off in the third minute of injury time.

It was a chaotic game of football, in which Man Utd goalkeeper Senne Lammens saved a penalty and then gave away a spot kick, which Suarez converted.

Amad Diallo also had an equaliser disallowed for Man Utd in the first half.

After Sporting had scored in the 80th minute, the home team’s goalkeeper Kaique Pereira pushed the ball into his own net, but Man Utd’s goal was ruled out because of an infringement by Patrick Dorgu.

After the match, Sporting manager Fonseca said that his side were better than Man Utd and deserved to win.

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Paulo Fonseca says Sporting CP BETTER than Man Utd

A Bola quotes Fonseca as saying when asked if a win for Sporting CP against Man Utd would have been the fairest result: “Yes, I agree.

“The truth is that we were terribly unlucky in the way we conceded the second goal.

“But yes, there’s a feeling that we could have won the game.

“Although I recognise that it wasn’t a game with as many opportunities as expected. But that feeling remains.

“Obviously, after going into halftime with a lead, we felt that we could have, with some stability at the start of the second half, taken advantage of the fact that Manchester United needed to take risks, but we didn’t have time for that.

“But then I think the team had an excellent reaction again, and that naturally makes me happy.”

The Sporting CP manager further said: “I don’t think the team collapsed.

“The plays were very close together, and it gives the impression that the team collapsed, but until then Manchester United hadn’t created many dangerous chances near our goal.

“And, as I said, the second goal was an unfortunate incident that we rarely see in football matches.”

Fonseca also said: “Considering the amount of time we’ve had to work together, I saw a great effort and courage from the players in bringing what we’ve been working on to this game.

“This naturally makes me confident and positive about the future.

“In the first half, the team was very compact defensively and effectively applied pressure on Manchester United’s defensive line.

“We were always comfortable, so to speak, from a defensive point of view.

“From an offensive point of view, given Manchester United’s pressure, I think we resolved many difficult issues at that point in the game.

“Obviously, there are things to improve, but the team tried to bring what we’ve been working on to this game.

“I liked the players’ courage and their reaction after conceding the goal.

“Perhaps many teams, when they concede two goals in seven minutes, collapse, and the team reacted very well again.

“This naturally makes me confident about our future.”

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