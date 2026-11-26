Paris Saint-Germain have made fresh enquiries about Julian Alvarez, alerting long-term admirers Arsenal as the European champions assess their attacking options ahead of the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands.

PSG are reviewing the forward market after suffering significant injury setbacks, with Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia both facing season-ending injuries.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that the French giants have several wingers on their recruitment shortlist, but we can now confirm that they have also explored the situation surrounding Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez.

PSG and Arsenal were both showing interest in the Argentina international during the summer as the saga involving Barcelona developed.

Alvarez had been keen to explore a move to Catalunya, but Atletico Madrid stood firm and refused to sanction his departure.

The 25-year-old subsequently returned to the Spanish capital and apologised for the situation, with Atletico determined to keep hold of one of their most important attacking players.

However, sources can now confirm that PSG have made fresh enquiries to establish whether there could be an opportunity to revisit his situation ahead of the winter window.

Despite that enquiry, we can reveal that Atleti have made their position perfectly clear: They have no intention to sanction his sale mid-season, while Alvarez’s representatives also say that a January departure is not under consideration.

Arsenal are also aware of PSG’s renewed interest and remain attentive to developments surrounding the former Manchester City forward.

The Gunners have admired Alvarez for some time and continue to view him as a player who could significantly strengthen Mikel Arteta’s attacking options.

Indeed, just last month, we revealed the message Arsenal have been sent over a mid-season deal, with the Gunners’ hopes growing amid claims Martin Zubimendi could be offered up in a swap deal.

Simeone makes plea to Arsenal, PSG target Alvarez

Indeed, sources in Madrid continue to stress to TEAMtalk that there is currently nothing on the horizon regarding a potential transfer, with Alvarez not believed to be pushing for a January exit.

Indeed, the Argentine is enjoying something of a resurgence after a difficult start to the campaign, having initially been left out of Diego Simeone’s plans earlier in the season.

Alvarez has rediscovered his best form over his last 10 appearances for club and country, registering six goals and four assists.

His performances have been particularly encouraging in recent weeks, with the forward once again demonstrating the quality that made him such an important figure for Atletico following his arrival from Manchester City.

He was also on the scoresheet in Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Viking, prompting Simeone to publicly reaffirm his confidence in the striker.

“I’m happy with him. I love him as a person, and I’m going to back him as a footballer. There’s no play that doesn’t go through him and isn’t important. I have no doubts. To get where we want to be, we need the best Julian Alvarez,” the Atletico manager said.

Simeone’s comments underline Atletico’s determination to get the very best out of Alvarez rather than consider allowing him to leave midway through the season.

While a summer transfer battle for Alvarez is likely to become a major talking point once again at the end of the season, a January move is firmly not on the radar.

To help fund any future Arsenal signings, one pundit is convinced the Gunners will decide to sell a £63.5m star who ‘runs in slow motion’.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth have reached a decision on selling Eli Junior Kroupi to Arsenal for £100m in January, with the recently capped France star making his feelings clear on a move to PSG.