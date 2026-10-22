Man Utd reach decision on stripping Bruno Fernandes of captaincy after controversial outburst

Man Utd have made a decision on whether to punish Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have reportedly decided against stripping Bruno Fernandes of the captain’s armband after his explosive comments on Wednesday, which appeared to be aimed at Michael Carrick.

Man Utd are still reeling from their humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League, with the club now winless in their last seven games.

“It’s not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early. Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way,” Fernandes said in an interview after the game.

“It’s a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence.”

When asked whether Carrick got his tactics wrong, he added: “That’s on the manager and staff to see, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.

Fernandes’ comments have inevitably led to further pressure on Carrick. The manager is set to remain in his post for Man Utd’s clash against Bournemouth on Sunday, but the club are doing due diligence on potential replacements.

Despite that, the club have decided against taking any action against Fernandes.

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Man Utd to NOT strip Bruno Fernandes of captaincy

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, Fernandes will remain captain of Man Utd despite his controversial outburst.

The ‘feeling’ at the club is said to be that Fernandes’ comments were more him voicing his frustrations at the defeat to Como, rather than an attack on Carrick or his staff.

“Bruno Fernandes will not be stripped of the #mufc captaincy and is unlikely to be disciplined by the club following his criticism of the coaching staff after the defeat to Como,” Dorsett posted on X.

“Disappointment with comments, but wider feeling is he was voicing understandable anger at the manner of the defeat.

Dorsett has also confirmed that Carrick is set to take charge of Man Utd’s game against Bournemouth on Sunday, as other sources revealed earlier.

However, whether he stays in post beyond that game still remains to be seen.

“Meanwhile, we’ve been told Carrick will take charge of United as usual for Sunday’s game v #Bournemouth, ” Dorsett added.

“But there is growing concern among club bosses about the team’s poor run of form. No plans beyond Sunday’s game.”

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