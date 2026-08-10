A Real Madrid reporter has shed light on rumours linking Real Madrid with a move for Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid have been trying to sign Rodri from Manchester City over the past few weeks.

However, it is now Barcelona who are leading the race for the Spain international midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Rodri has told Madrid that he finds the Barcelona project more appealing.

Sources have told us that Madrid have reacted to Rodri’s stance by making it clear to him that they will no longer pursue a deal for him.

Not signing Rodri has led to rumours in the Barcelona-leaning Catalan media that Madrid could try to raid Arsenal for Martin Zubimendi.

Then Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wanted Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to sign Zubimendi last summer before the midfielder eventually moved to Arsenal.

Alonso is now in charge of Chelsea and wants the London club’s owners, BlueCo, to try to sign Zubimendi.

Real Madrid linked with Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi

Mundo Deportivo, reported on August 8: ‘His future is now uncertain, and it just so happens that Real Madrid were already interested in the midfielder last summer when he was playing for Real Sociedad, but they were too late.

‘He had already committed to Arsenal.

‘Real Madrid has the chance to try again, although they will face two main obstacles: Arsenal won’t sell him for less than €90 million (more than they would have paid for Rodri), and Chelsea is a tough competitor for his services.

‘In fact, Xabi Alonso was the one who wanted him for Real Madrid a year ago, and now he’s pushing for him at Chelsea.’

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Jose Mourinho has not asked for Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid reporter Ben Fernandes Santos, who has over 18,000 followers on X, though, has reported that Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has not asked Madrid to sign Zubimendi.

Santos wrote on X at 8:22pm on August 9: “According to my information, Mourinho has not requested the signing of Martín Zubimendi for Real Madrid.”

The journalist has also shared the information that he has been given about Madrid signing a midfielder after missing out on Rodri.

Santos wrote on X at 11:27am on August 10: “Mourinho, in his time, asked for a midfielder like Rodri to complement Bernardo Silva.

“He didn’t specifically ask for the Spaniard, or for another player (as far as I know, anyway – I might be wrong).

“But when the Rodri deal fell through, they made it very clear to me that: 1. There were no tensions with the board. 2. That Mourinho would make do with what he has because he already considers that he has a good squad. From there, we’ll see.

“There’s still a transfer window left, and you know how things can change.”

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