Manchester United are the latest club to join the race for AZ Alkmaar sensation Kees Smit, we understand, but face a battle with SIX Premier League clubs and top European sides for his signature, as sources reveal the record-breaking fee needed to sign him.

A Premier League scout has confirmed to us that Kees Smit is viewed as the Dutch version of Adam Wharton and is expected to be on the move in 2026.

The AZ midfielder has enjoyed an outstanding season in the Eredivisie, but he has been on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs for more than 12 months

Manchester United are the latest club to join the chase for 19-year-old Smit, who is held in very high regard.

But United are just the latest of the Premier League’s elite to show their admiration for Smit, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle all keen.

Indeed, it was Newcastle and Tottenham who first showed a real interest in Smit.

A scout for one of the aforementioned clubs, who spoke exclusively to us, has confirmed that Smit is a ‘genuine’ talent, but won’t come cheap given he is considered the new ‘Frenkie de Jong’.

“He is a very clever footballer, many clubs actually thought they had spotted a player that others might not be aware of but it has become apparent in recent months that everyone is watching him,” the scout, who spoke to us on the promise that his identity was hidden, revealed.

“He is a genuine talent, when you think of an Adam Wharton in England – this is the Dutch version of that. He is probably the best Dutch midfield prospect since Frenkie De Jong, and he hasn’t done bad, has he?

“He really is superb and is someone everyone will be talking about this summer.”

Record-breaking fee required to sign Dutch sensation

We also spoke with sources close to Smit’s camp, who confirmed that every ‘major’ club in England wants to sign the Dutch starlet, but they also do not believe he will be moving in January.

The source told is that Smit, who some would have seen was in London this week enjoying the World Championship darts, is not in a hurry to leave AZ in the January window.

It was also confirmed that despite the interest in England, he could yet move abroad with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich keeping close tabs on Smit’s progress.

Whilst AZ refuse to comment on Smit, it is believed that they are already asking for more than €60million (£52.2m / $70.6m).

In fact, some in the Netherlands feel the fee for Smit could get close to the €75million (£65.3m / $88.3m) mark that Barcelona paid for De Jong in 2019.

Even a €60m deal would break records as it would be, by far, the biggest sale in AZ’s history, surpassing Tijjani Reijnder’s approx. €20m switch to AC Milan back in 2023.

Smit is contracted with AZ until 2028, which puts the Dutch side in a strong negotiating position.

Latest Man Utd news: Zirkzee, Mainoo updates / Man City battle

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Everton want to sign BOTH Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo in the January transfer window in what would be an eye-catching double swoop.

The Toffees are interested in the duo as David Moyes looks to add to his options in attack in midfield. United are willing to offload Zirkzee but want to keep Mainoo, though he is becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of playing time.

In other news, Manchester City are set to rival United for one of Ruben Amorim’s top midfield targets: Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson.

Sources confirm that the Cityzens are confident they can win the race but any transfer is more likely to happen in the summer, rather than next month.

