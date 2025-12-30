Manchester United pair Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee have both been linked with loan moves to Everton

Manchester United are likely to take very different stances over the departures of both Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo in January, though claims the latter has “lost belief” in the current set-up will only fuel Everton’s hopes of signing the pair amid reports they are weighing up a double loan raid.

The Red Devils are working on their transfer strategy for the upcoming January transfer window and beyond as they look to further strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad for the challenges ahead. With a major rebuilding of the Manchester United midfield high on the agenda, the club will also consider moving on players who don’t figure quite so highly in the Portuguese’s plans.

To that end, both Mainoo and Zirkzee have been strongly linked with exits away from the club.

Zirkzee, as we have constantly reported, has not convinced Amorim he is worthy of regular selection and has now been cleared to leave in January. United would prefer a permanent sale, though it would be open to a loan with an obligation to buy and with Roma currently leading the pursuit.

Mainoo’s situation, however, is entirely different, and, as sources explain later, the 10-times capped England midfielder is not currently a player the Red Devils are open to letting leave.

In light of all that, the i Paper claims Everton are weighing up a bold double loan approach for both players ahead of the January window.

The Toffees’ recruitment team are looking for players with Premier League experience to help David Moyes’ side push towards a top-half finish and both players are said to be of interest to the Merseyside club.

However, it is worth pointing out that Premier League rules prohibit sides from signing two players on loan from the same club at the same time, meaning only one of the pair would be permitted to make a loan move were an agreement to be reached for either.

Man Utd stance on Kobbie Mainoo exit revealed by sources

Despite United currently leaning towards retaining Mainoo’s services, there are circumstances in which their opinion and the landscape could change.

And sources have stressed to our transfer correspondent Dean Jones that the player himself continues to hope United change their view on him becoming available in January.

As we have reported, United would only consider him going if they had someone to replace him – and at the moment, they don’t have it.

Mainoo has been told he is staying at the club, but club chiefs are frustrated that he has not been willing to show more patience in getting a chance in Amorim’s team.

However, we’ve been told that Mainoo has ‘lost belief in the current set-up’ and ‘does not believe the boss trusts him’ – fuelling that desire for him to leave.

He would have learned just how true that stance is during a period when Bruno Fernandes is sidelined with injury – but Mainoo has been unavailable too, and is expected to miss the next game against Wolves.

Sources indicate that Mainoo is still pushing to leave United in the January window and hopes there is a twist that allows him to make such a move.

United are searching for new options of their own, but know their top targets are likely to be unattainable in the January window.

It is leading them to consider new names, but Amorim does not want short-term signings to help him through a few months. He only wants players that he can visualise as a longer-term addition.

Mainoo situation complicated by Ugarte, Casemiro future – the latest

Mainoo’s situation is also complicated further by the situations around his peers in midfield at Old Trafford and amid doubts over Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro.

Starting with the Portuguese, we understand United’s owners and hierarchy have been left shocked and annoyed by the club captain’s recent comments, in which the Red Devils skipper claims he felt he was being forced to move to Saudi Arabia.

As for Ugarte, who has been a major disappointment since his arrival from PSG in summer 2024, it was reported on Monday that the Red Devils expect an offer for his services to arrive within days of the transfer window opening, with two clubs hot on his trail.

In light of that, two of his international teammates look to have intervened to change the course of his career path and over the club he will join next.

With regards Casemiro, United are pushing to agree a new contract with the proven midfielder and on significantly reduced wages.

However, that plan could end up being frustrated, with MLS sides aiming to lure the Brazilian away from Old Trafford.

On the incoming front, a trusted source has revealed the club’s masterplan to sign a brilliant Dutch talent making serious waves in the Eredivisie.

