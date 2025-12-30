Fresh doubts have emerged over whether Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford will join Barcelona permanently at the season’s end, sources confirm, despite the forward’s aim to stay at the Camp Nou for years to come.

Rashford’s resurgence at Barcelona has been one of the stories of the 2025/26 season. The England international, on a season-long loan from United with a €30million (£26m / $35m) purchase option, has thrived under Hansi Flick, registering seven goals and 11 assists across all competitions in the first half of the campaign.

His versatility across the front line and professionalism have won over the coaching staff, with Flick reportedly prioritising his retention.

Rashford himself has been unequivocal about his desires. In recent interviews, the 28-year-old has described Barcelona as the “perfect place” and stated that making the move permanent is his “ultimate goal.”

He feels settled in Catalonia both on and off the pitch, crediting the welcoming environment for his return to form after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, where a falling out with Ruben Amorim effectively led to his United departure.

However, Barcelona’s chronic financial constraints are casting doubt over a permanent deal. Sources indicate the club views the €30million option as too steep amid ongoing salary cap issues and other priorities, such as defensive reinforcements.

Insiders suggest Barca are exploring negotiations with United to lower the fee closer to €20million (£17m / $24m), potentially through structured payments or incentives.

Atletico Madrid plot shock Marcus Rashford swoop

The Catalans’ sporting director, Deco, and the board are cautious, seeking a more “sustainable” alternative while appreciating Rashford’s contributions.

Sources confirm that the hesitation has alerted rivals Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone’s side, keen to bolster their attack, have enquired about Rashford’s availability should Barcelona pass.

Atletico are more prepared to meet the full €30million fee, viewing him as an ideal fit for their high-intensity style with his speed and power. Rashford is said to be open to remaining in La Liga, where he has rediscovered his joy for the game.

With no January move anticipated and United eager for a permanent sale to register profit, the saga will likely intensify towards summer 2026.

For now, Rashford remains focused on helping Barcelona chase silverware, but his long-term future hangs in the balance between Catalan dreams and Madrid realities.

Latest Man Utd news: ‘Dutch Adam Wharton’ wanted / Double exit update

Meanwhile, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has revealed that United are the latest club to show an interest in AZ Alkmaar’s 19-year-old midfielder Kees Smit, who’ll cost north of €60million (£52m / $71m).

But the Red Devils are not alone, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle all keen, too.

In other news, reports suggest that Everton want to sign Joshua Zirkzee AND Kobbie Mainoo in the January transfer window in what would be an eye-catching double swoop.

The Toffees are interested in the duo as David Moyes looks to add to his options in attack in midfield. United are willing to offload Zirkzee but want to keep Mainoo, though he is becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of playing time. However, the Toffees won’t be able to sign both on loan, due to Premier League rules.

