Manchester United are in talks to get a deal done for Lassine Sinayoko in 2026, according to a report, while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed an offer from AS Roma for Joshua Zirkzee, whose stance on leaving Old Trafford in the January transfer window has also been disclosed.

It has been well-documented that Man Utd are keen on signing a new midfielder in the January transfer window. TEAMtalk understands that Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is Man Utd’s top midfield target, but Carlos Baleba, Joao Gomes and Adam Wharton are also on the Red Devils’ wishlist.

Man Utd in talks with Lassine Sinayoko

However, it has now emerged that Man Utd are close to agreeing a deal to sign a Mali international forward.

According to Africa Foot, Man Utd are in ‘serious negotiations’ with Lassine Sinayoko and his entourage.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at French club Auxerre in the summer of 2026, and Man Utd plan to snap him up on a free transfer.

‘Discussions are progressing favourably, and the English club hope to finalise the agreement during the winter transfer window in order to acquire him on a free transfer at the end of his contract in June 2026,’ according to the report.

It has been further claimed that Man Utd are ‘finalising a €3million (£2.6m, $3.5m) salary agreement’ with Sinayoko, with the two parties ‘continuing discussions to reach a final deal’.

Man Utd’s reported interest in Sinayoko, who is playing for Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations at the moment, comes as a surprise.

While Sinayoko has demonstrated his ability to play as a right-winger, left-winger and centre-forward, 25 goals and 23 assists in 159 appearances for Auxerre so far in his career are not the kind of return that would make Man Utd fans get excited, even though it must be noted that he would arrive at Old Trafford as a free agent.

It must be noted that no other reputable sources are reporting about Man Utd and Sinayoko, so one must treat this rumour with caution for now.

Man Utd get ‘official offer’ for Joshua Zirkzee

One Man Utd forward who looks to be heading out of the club is Joshua Zirkzee.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zirkzee is not happy with his lack of playing time at Man Utd under manager Ruben Amorim and is ready to join AS Roma on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

‘Zirkzee has already said yes to Roma’, according to the respected Italian publication, which has added that the Netherlands international forward has given his ‘full approval’ to the Serie A club.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Roma have already made a formal offer to the Red Devils about Zirkzee, who, as reported by The Manchester Evening News in July 2025, was a signing driven by Man Utd’s then sporting director Dan Ashworth, who signed the forward for €42.5m (£37m, $50m) in the summer of 2024.

Romano said on his Italian-language YouTube channel: “Manchester United have confirmed that they have received an official offer from Roma for Joshua Zirkzee.

“It is a loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy, and Manchester United have confirmed, through intermediaries, that they have received this proposal from Roma.

“Manchester United, as I told you in the days before Christmas, are taking their time.”

Man Utd stance on signing Ruben Neves

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, has reported that while Man Utd have held talks over signing Ruben Neves in the January transfer window, it is not set in stone that the Red Devils will sign the former Wolves midfielder.

Neves is out of contract at Al-Hilal at the end of the season, and the Saudi Pro League club are open to selling the Portugal international next month.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have indeed held talks over Neves, but there is nothing concrete in terms of the Premier League club making an offer.

Jones reported: “Man Utd have been made aware of the player’s situation and conditions as part of more general talks with agents, and at this stage, there is no clarity on a move genuinely opening up.

“At a time when Man Utd’s top options are not going to be attainable, it is feasible they look for new options.

“Neves, 28, would bring experience and nous to the Man Utd side, but there remains some scepticism around the club if his profile will truly fit with what head coach and compatriot Ruben Amorim is looking for long-term.

“The Man Utd boss only wants signings that he can also imagine fitting beyond this season.”