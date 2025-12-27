Former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has been mentioned as a midfield option for Manchester United recently, but sources believe he would only be seen as a drastic late back-up plan by the club.

The Reds are still considering midfield plans for January and Al Hilal’s Neves – who spent six years in English football with Wolves, five of which were in the Premier League – is being mentioned as a transfer candidate.

United have been made aware of the player’s situation and conditions as part of more general talks with agents and, at this stage, there is no clarity on a move genuinely opening up.

At a time when United’s top options are not going to be attainable, it is feasible they look for new options.

Neves, 28, would bring experience and nous to the United side but there remains some skepticism around the club if his profile will truly fit with what head coach and compatriot Ruben Amorim is looking for long-term.

The United boss only wants signings that he can also imagine fitting beyond this season.

Neves, who will have turned 29 before next season, is midway through his third campaign in the Saudi Pro League with Al Hilal. He will be out of contract at the end of June.

Where else could Neves move to?

My colleague Graeme Bailey reported last week how Neves’ camp were speaking to clubs around Europe to gauge interest amid Al Hilal’s struggles to tie him down to a new contract.

Along with United, some of the other clubs to have been spoken to include long-term admirers Tottenham and Newcastle.

Furthermore, Nuno Espirito Santo would love to reunite with Neves at West Ham, having managed him for Porto and Wolves before. However, they may be a tough sell given their current position in the Premier League table.

Neves has also generated interest in Italy, Spain, Germany and his native Portugal, although he does like the idea of coming back to England.

Man Utd transfer news: Garner return links grow

Meanwhile, one midfielder increasingly being mentioned as an option for United is their former academy graduate, James Garner.

The Everton midfielder is entering the final six months of his contract on Merseyside and there have been fresh claims about a United return.

In other news, sources have confirmed United are the latest club to enquire about RB Leipzig winger, Yan Diomande.

And plans to strengthen at centre-back could be accelerated in January, with a shortlist of around 10 names drawn up.