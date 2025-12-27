Fed-up Man Utd star ‘says YES’ to transfer and will play in 3-4-2-1: ‘The ideal player’

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee has decided to leave for AS Roma in the January transfer window and has given his ‘full approval’ to a deal, according to the Italian media, while Diego Perotti has explained how the Dutchman would fit into Gian Piero Gasperini’s side.

While Man Utd are on the ascendancy under manager Ruben Amorim, one of the players who has failed to make a huge impact is Zirkzee. The 24-year-old Netherlands international forward has made only three starts in the Premier League so far this season, while in the 2024/25 campaign, he started 14 times in the league.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported AS Roma’s interest in Zirkzee, who has now decided that enough is enough and has agreed to move to the Italian club.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, ‘the current situation’ at Man Utd ‘can no longer make him happy, which is precisely why Zirkzee has already said yes to Roma’.

The report has added: ‘This happened in recent days, when the player had a series of discussions and contacts with both the Roma management (particularly sporting director Ricky Massara) and the Giallorossi coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, who reassured him about his future role in the Giallorossi.’

Zirkzee ‘has already given’ Roma ‘his full approval, effectively promising himself to Roma’.

The respected Italian publication has claimed that Roma and Man Utd are ‘expected to close the deal’ on a loan move which will become an obligation next summer for between €38 and €40million (up to £35m, $47m).

This follows Fabrizio Romano’s claim that Roma have made an offer to Man Utd for Zirkzee.

The transfer guru said on his Italian language YouTube channel: “Manchester United have confirmed that they have received an official offer from Roma for Joshua Zirkzee.

“It is a loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy, and Manchester United have confirmed, through intermediaries, that they have received this proposal from Roma.

“Manchester United, as I told you in the days before Christmas, are taking their time.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

How Joshua Zirkzee will fit in at AS Roma

While Roma and Zirkzee are keen on a loan deal in the middle of the season, Man Utd manager Amorim may not be too receptive to an exit.

Our transfer correspondent, Dean Jones, reported on December 1 that Amorim does not want to lose Zirkzee in the January transfer window.

Even though Amorim does not envisage playing the forward week in and week out in his starting line-up when the other attacking players are fit and available, the Man Utd boss is aware of having options for the second half of the season, as the Red Devils aim to end up in the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

Jones reported: “Amorim has always admired Zirkzee on a technical level, but has been unsure how to fit him into the team’s plan.

“However, after spending a lot of time coaching the player and working on his game in a programme designed to not just work out his role for the club but how they could unlock his full potential within the current set-up, Man Utd and Amorim are now starting to see their efforts bear fruit.”

Interestingly, while Amorim cannot figure out how to get the best out of Zirkzee in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation, Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini already has a plan in his system.

La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported: ‘Massara reassured him of the importance of the technical project and Roma’s desire to continually improve and strive to reach the top, competing with the best teams even more effectively than they are currently able to.

‘Gasperini, meanwhile, explained to Joshua how he intends to use him, his vision of football, and how he should play in his 3-4-2-1 formation, where Zirkzee can serve as both the attacking anchor and, if necessary, as one of the two strikers.

‘Thus, the Roma management’s choice of the Dutchman also stems from this: the fact that he can play in almost any position in the Giallorossi attack.’

Former Roma winger Diego Perotti has backed Zirkzee to thrive at the Italian giants, who are aiming to win Serie A this season.

When asked by Il Corriere dello Sport if Zirkzee would be the right fit for Roma, Perotti said: “Yes, he’s the ideal player for Gasperini. He’s a player who can adapt very well to the coach’s style of play, because he can operate both in the attacking midfield and as a roaming striker.

“He has quality and can really help turn Roma’s attacking problems around. He, along with that guy I always defended last year, even when things weren’t going well.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘prepared to pay Real Madrid €200m’ for the next Zidane and make him ‘their franchise player’ – report

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Rio Ferdinand praise, Real Madrid media ridicule

Meanwhile, a midfielder Man Utd let go in 2021 is back on the radar of the Premier League club.

Rio Ferdinand has raved about a 2025 Man Utd summer signing, with the Red Devils legend claiming that he will be at Old Trafford “for the next 10 years, no doubt”.

And finally, the Real Madrid media have ridiculed a Man Utd player who once publicly revealed his ‘love’ for Los Blancos and his desire to join the Spanish powerhouse.