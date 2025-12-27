Arsenal are planning to go big for Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and bring him to the Emirates Stadium, as manager Mikel Arteta puts his foot down over selling Gabriel Jesus in the January transfer window.

With the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea floundering, Arsenal have a great chance of winning the Premier League title this season. Only Manchester City appear to be the Gunners’ genuine challengers, and the title is for the north London club to lose.

Although Arsenal have a very strong squad with manager Arteta having options in all departments, there is always room for improvement and the hunt for talented, young players.

Arsenal plan €45m bid for Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi is one such player, and Arsenal are determined to get a deal done to bring him to the Emirates Stadium in 2026.

TuttoJuve has reported that Arsenal are ‘poised to make a decisive move’ for Bouaddi in the summer of 2026 and has noted the Gunners’ ‘desire to pull off a major transfer coup’.

Arsenal have ‘already initiated initial contact’ with the Lille midfielder’s entourage, as the Gunners aim to beat competition from Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

The Juventus-centric news outlet has reported that Juventus are also keen on Bouaddi, while noting that Arsenal could make an offer of €45million (£39.3m, $53m) for the 18-year-old French midfielder.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Mikel Arteta wants Gabriel Jesus U-turn

While Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is looking towards the future by signing Bouaddi, manager Arteta has his eyes on the here and now for the north London club and wants to keep hold of Gabriel Jesus.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal had been considering offloading the Brazil international striker in the January transfer window, but Arteta is adamant that the £45million (€51.1m, $59.4m) signing from Manchester City in 2022 will not leave.

Jesus is now back playing after recovering from a long-term anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, and Arteta does not want to lose him in the middle of the season, as it could affect Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League title.

The Athletic has noted: ‘Earlier in 2025, Arsenal were open to the possibility of Gabriel Jesus leaving in January.

‘As the window has approached, however, Jesus has returned to fitness and reasserted himself as an important figure in Arteta’s squad.

‘The manager would be loath to let the Brazilian leave now as he is needed in north London.

‘When the time does come, moving Jesus on may not be straightforward: the player does not have an EU passport, which limits his options, and is one of the club’s higher earners.

‘It is likely that Arsenal will exercise caution. At the season’s halfway point, Arteta will be acutely aware that allowing a player to leave now could potentially come back to bite him during the run-in.’

Arsenal learn Davide Bartesaghi price-tag

Earlier in the week, La Gazzetta dello Sport revealed Arsenal’s interest in AC Milan left-back Davide Bartesaghi.

Arsenal are said to be ‘crazy’ about the 19-year-old Italian left-back, who is one of the most promising teenagers in Europe.

CaughtOffSide has now brought an update, reporting that AC Milan do not want to sell Bartesaghi in the January transfer window and will demand at least €45m (£39.3m, $53m) for him.

A source told the news outlet: “Arsenal have put Davide Bartesaghi on their January shortlist.

“But Milan value him at around €45m, and a deal in the middle of the season doesn’t currently look realistic.”

Arsenal enquire about Aleksandar Stankovic

Arsenal have taken a shine to another young gem, with Aleksandar Stankovic of Club Brugge on the radar of the Gunners.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal are among the Premier League clubs who have made ‘enquiries’ about Stankovic.

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have also enquired about the 20-year-old, and so have Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.

Inter Milan sold the Serbia international, who can play as a defensive midfielder or as a centre-back, to Club Brugge in the summer of 2025.

The Italian outfit have inserted buy-back clauses in Stankovic’s contract at Club Brugge for 2026 and 2027, but they have not decided what they will do about the son of club legend Dejan Stankovic.

READ NEXT: David Ornstein reveals whether Antoine Semenyo wanted Arsenal transfer: ‘First choice’