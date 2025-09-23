Manchester United could make two major acquisitions in January and TEAMtalk can reveal central midfield isn’t the only position the club are ready to invest in.

Man Utd’s recruitment team are beginning to draw up potential names for the right wing back position as they explore how to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s squad in the months ahead.

Central midfield remains the absolute priority heading into the January window, with sources continuing to stress that fresh quality in the centre of the pitch is regarded as essential.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba remains the dream target, but whether Brighton would be receptive to a mid-season sale is open to debate.

However, there is also a growing sense from sources close to Old Trafford that Man Utd could look to add depth and competition at wing back if the right deal presents itself.

The club’s recruitment staff have been assessing the balance of Amorim’s set-up all year and there is recognition that an additional option in wide defensive area could be useful to the system.

While the pool of attainable players is expected to be wider in the summer market, United are not ruling out making a move sooner if circumstances align.

At this stage, it is too early to pin down specific names, but sources indicate that the process of shortlisting realistic candidates is getting underway.

That suggests the January window could bring more than just a midfield addition, should an opportunity at wing back fall into place.

United’s hierarchy are keen to ensure that any incoming deal makes sense both financially and tactically.

The message is that they will not be drawn into panic buys, yet the idea of introducing another versatile right sided player this season has some momentum.

By the summer, it is almost certain that the position will receive further attention, with a greater range of targets to consider.

But the chance to bring someone in earlier could provide Amorim with extra tactical flexibility and help to shape the next phase of the rebuild.

