Man Utd: Star INEOS failed to sign in summer could now consider January move

Manchester United could get their defensive overhaul underway in January by signing a left-back who could reconsider his future as early as the winter window, per a report.

Man Utd overhauled their attack in the summer of 2025, signing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

It was the midfield’s turn in 2026, with Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Balela all joining.

Next up in 2027 is the defence, and once again, a minimum of three arrivals are expected.

It’s no secret one of the signings will come at left-back, with Luke Shaw now into his thirties and Patrick Dorgu internally considered as more of a left winger than left-back.

The Red Devils made Lewis Hall their top target and even tried to sign the Newcastle ace in the window just gone.

However, the Magpies refused to sell having already offloaded big names like Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

And soon after the summer window closed, Hall signed a new and improved contract at St. James’ Park.

Since then, Hall has stated it was a “no-brainer” to re-sign with Newcastle, thus suggesting joining Man Utd in a future window is the furthest thing from his mind right now.

As such, Man Utd may have to explore alternatives, and that’s where Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde comes in.

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Alejandro Balde could open doors to Man Utd in January

United made calls to Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes, in the latter part of the summer window. Ultimately, no deal was made with Balde insisting he wished to stay at Barcelona.

But since the new season began, Balde has barely got a kick, with his lone appearance across all competitions comprising just 12 minutes of action.

Balde has slipped to third choice in the pecking order at left-back behind Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart.

And per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, the new reality Balde is facing at Barca could result in the 22-year-old performing a U-turn and pushing to leave mid-season.

They stated: ‘In the eight matches played so far, Balde, who played in the 2022 World Cup and was a regular in the Spanish national team until 2023, has only played 12 minutes under Flick, the final minutes of the Barcelona-Racing LaLiga match, which ended 7-2.

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‘This lack of playing time may lead the player to consider a change of scenery, something he has resisted until now.’

Earlier in MD’s piece, they specifically mentioned the winter window as being a viable time for Balde to depart given Barca are well covered in his position.

Balde only has one more year remaining on his deal after the current campaign, with his deal due to expire in 2028.

Given his dwindling contract status and lack of match action, a transfer to Man Utd might not cost as much to make as most would think.

Of course, United must also weigh up whether signing a player who is third choice in his position represents a sound move.

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