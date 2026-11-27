Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has missed training ahead of this weekend’s match vs Brentford, and it is unclear whether he will play.

Fernandes was one of the Premier League’s best players last season, but his form has declined this season, and his long-term future at the club is in doubt.

However, Fernandes arguably remains Man Utd‘s most important player, and new head coach Mauricio Pochettino will need him as they look to move out of the Premier League relegation zone in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday night, Fernandes netted a brace as Man Utd salvaged a point in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League group phase.

Man Utd have now turned their attention to Sunday’s Premier League match against Brentford at Old Trafford, but they may be without Fernandes for the game.

ESPN are reporting that Fernandes missed training on Friday after reporting ill, and he ‘will be assessed’ before Saturday’s game against Brentford.

Man Utd to make ‘late call’ on Bruno Fernandes as Harry Maguire update surfaces

The report also claims Man Utd will make a ‘late call’ on Fernandes’ availability for Brentford after he ‘sat out the session at Carrington on Friday morning as a precaution after reporting to staff that he felt under the weather’.

This is potentially a huge blow for Man Utd as they look to ease their relegation fears this weekend, but they are to have centre-back Harry Maguire available.

The report says ‘United are hopeful Maguire will be fit to face Brentford despite the defender reporting an injury after the draw with Sporting’.

Fellow centre-back Leny Yoro will also be available after an appeal overturned his red card against Liverpool.

Ahead of the Brentford match, Pochettino has shed light on how he wants his Man Utd side to play moving forward.

Pochettino told reporters: “The priority is the next one. We play today, in a game against a very good team that is Sporting. I think that no-one that played [for them] today in the starting XI played 90 minutes on the weekend. They played Saturday, we played Sunday, with 10 men.

“I think we need to encourage, and we need to really believe in our play. We need to believe more and more and more. I think we need to give the capacity and the tools to perform. I think, of course, improving things but that is the way we need to show our aggression. In the second half, we recovered a lot of balls in the opposite half. We were aggressive and I think that is the way we want to play.”