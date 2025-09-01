Manchester United have confirmed Rasmus Hojlund has joined Napoli in a deal that could place the Dane fourth on the club’s list of most lucrative sales, and what conditions must be met to turn the loan deal permanent have been reaffirmed.

Hojlund was deemed surplus to requirements following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko at Old Trafford. Sesko has been eased in thus far by Ruben Amorim, but the message to Hojlund from the club was clear – you’re no longer required.

Hojlund initially looked unfavourably on leaving and wished to remain and fight for his place. However, the writing was on the wall and once Napoli thundered in, Hojlund changed his tune.

An initial one-year loan for a €6m fee was agreed between the two clubs. The loan contains a conditional obligation to buy worth €44m.

The condition that triggers the permanent move is Napoli qualifying for the 2026/27 Champions League.

With Antonio Conte at the helm and Napoli winning Serie A in two of the past three seasons, qualifying for the UCL is the least Napoli will expect.

Personal terms were then agreed between Hojlund and Napoli. The 22-year-old will sign a four-year contract running until 2030 if the move is made permanent.

And prior to Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline, both Man Utd and Napoli confirmed Hojlund has changed clubs via statements on their official websites.

United’s statement began: “Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has joined Napoli on loan for the duration of the 2025/26 season, subject to international clearance and registration.”

Napoli’s statement read: “SSC Napoli announces that it has acquired the sporting services of footballer Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United Football Club on loan with an obligation to buy.

“Born on February 4, 2003, the Danish footballer grew up in the youth teams of Brøndby, Holbæk and FC Copenhagen.

“After a year with Sturm Graz, Rasmus joined Atalanta in August 2022, playing 34 games and scoring 10 goals. The following season, he moved to Manchester United, scoring 26 goals in 95 appearances. He scored eight goals in 26 appearances for the Danish national team.

“Welcome, Rasmus!”

With Hojlund’s exit potentially worth €50m / £43m in total, the Dane could slot in at number four on the list of Man Utd’s most lucrative sales.

Hojlund would bump Alejandro Garnacho down to fifth, with Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo taking the top three spots.

