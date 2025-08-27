Man Utd plot stunning £184m late ‘fire sale’ as Kobbie Mainoo price tag plummets

Manchester United could make an incredible £184million by selling up to five players before the transfer deadline on Monday, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho all facing uncertain futures.

So far this summer, Man Utd have signed Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, spending around £215m in the process. They have allowed Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof to leave on free transfers while also sending Marcus Rashford to Barcelona on loan with an option to buy.

Rashford was a member of Ruben Amorim’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ before his move to Barca, a group which also includes Garnacho, Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

United still hope to sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens this week, while they are also tracking Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba as they plot a big future addition to their midfield ranks.

But United need to offload their unwanted players in order to significantly improve their financial situation.

As per the Evening Standard, there could be a late ‘fire sale’ at Old Trafford in the coming days.

The Red Devils remain locked in talks with Chelsea over Garnacho’s departure. United want £50m, whereas Chelsea are aiming to get him for a lower fee.

Chelsea think that United’s price tag could drop to £30-40m as the deadline edges closer. United, however, are using Noni Madueke’s £52m switch to Arsenal as a marker for Garnacho’s value.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Garnacho is ready to join Chelsea and has already agreed personal terms, though the Blues are now facing a race against time.

When Chelsea previously showed interest in Mainoo in January, United quoted them at £70m. But The Athletic report that United could now accept a cut-price fee of just £45m for the hugely talented midfielder.

Mainoo is considering his future at United as a new contract still has not been agreed, while he is also struggling to get into Amorim’s starting lineup.

Chelsea, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur are all big admirers of the 20-year-old, while Leeds United have surprisingly been linked too.

Although, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd would rather tie Mainoo down to fresh terms than cash in.

While Mainoo does have some reservations about his standing in the United squad, he is willing to stay and fight for his place.

We understand United will only consider offers for the England international if he starts to push for a move.

Hojlund, Antony and Sancho all up for sale

Rasmus Hojlund could be next out of the exit door as talks for him to join Napoli are advancing.

The Italian club are set to pay United an initial €5m to sign Hojlund on loan. The deal will include an option for Napoli to buy worth €40m that becomes an obligation if certain conditions are met.

If the striker does join Napoli permanently then United will make around £39m in total.

TEAMtalk understands Real Betis are making a strong push to re-sign Antony permanently.

The Brazilian is keen on the move after thriving during his loan spell there last season.

The exact value of Betis’ latest offer has yet to emerge, though United hope to make £30m or more from Antony’s sale.

Then there is Sancho, who is proving very difficult to offload. United recently accepted a £20m loan-to-buy offer for Sancho from Roma, but the winger declined their advances.

Inter Milan or Besiktas could now come in with proposals of their own, with United sticking to their £20m valuation.

