Man Utd choose between Senne Lammens, Emi Martinez as David Ornstein reveals ‘total agreement’

Manchester United have decided to proceed with a move for Senne Lammens over Aston Villa star Emi Martinez, with David Ornstein providing all the details.

Man Utd desperately need a new goalkeeper amid concerns over current options Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir. Onana made two errors during the damaging League Cup defeat to Grimsby Town last week, while Bayindir made a mistake of his own during the narrow 3-2 league win over Burnley on Saturday.

Earlier this summer, United identified both Royal Antwerp star Lammens and Villa’s Martinez as options to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s keeper ranks.

They recently agreed personal terms with Martinez, with the Argentina international telling Villa he wanted to make the move.

However, in a late twist, United have opted to sign Lammens instead. Ornstein has revealed that there is now a ‘total agreement’ in place between United and Antwerp for Lammens’ transfer.

The Red Devils are due to pay Antwerp €21million (£18m) plus add-ons for Lammens. It has previously been reported that Antwerp want €25m (£22m) for the Belgian.

Lammens has agreed a five-year contract to move to Old Trafford, while the deal with Antwerp does not include a sell-on clause.

Lammens is ‘flying in’ to have his medical and sign his new contract with United. Amorim’s side are working quickly to get the transfer completed before the 7pm deadline.

Martinez will be extremely disappointed that United have chosen the 23-year-old over him. The Villa man has been eyeing a move to United for several transfer windows and thought it would happen today.

But the World Cup winner is now in an awkward position as Villa know he wants to leave but United have gone in a different direction.

According to Fabrizio Romano, other ‘solutions are being explored’ by Villa and Martinez after his United setback.

Galatasaray an option for Emi Martinez

Galatasaray have held ‘discussions’ for Martinez ‘in recent hours’ as they still hope to land a new keeper.

The Turkish club previously submitted a €10m (£9m) bid for Manchester City’s Ederson but did not meet his price tag.

Those talks stalled and that allowed rivals Fenerbahce to swoop in and agree a €13-14m (£11-12m) deal for Ederson.

United are reportedly in talks to offload one of Onana or Bayindir before the window closes. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher insists United are ‘open to selling Onana to anyone’.

Despite his attempts to stand by Onana publicly, Amorim is well aware that United need to move on if they are to get back in the top six.

While United and Villa will not be forging a deal for Martinez, Jadon Sancho is poised to move to the West Midlands.

