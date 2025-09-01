A rumoured Manchester United move will NOT take place in the remaining hours of the summer transfer window despite nearly 15 attempts to seal a deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a busy deadline day so far at Old Trafford, with Man Utd agreeing both exits and arrivals. Senne Lammens is primed to become United’s new goalkeeper after an £18.1m fee prior to add-ons was agreed with Royal Antwerp.

Jadon Sancho is heading to Aston Villa via the loan route, and a loan exit is exactly the type of deal Kobbie Mainoo was seeking.

Mainoo’s future at Man Utd became a hot topic in the final week of the window. The United midfielder has tumbled down the pecking order and according to Ruben Amorim, he’s in direct competition with Bruno Fernandes for minutes on the pitch.

Accordingly, Mainoo sought a temporary departure to ensure he features regularly in a World Cup year. And per Fabrizio Romano, Mainoo and his camp fielded at least 10 and close to 15 separate enquiries from clubs within just a few days.

Among those understood to have taken a close look at Mainoo are perhaps the biggest club in the world, Real Madrid.

However, the latest from Romano has drawn a line under the late-window saga and Mainoo will NOT be leaving Man Utd.

“Understand Manchester United have informed Kobbie Mainoo about zero chances to leave today,” wrote Romano on X.

“The case is closed. Mainoo stays at Man United this season despite request to leave on loan.”

