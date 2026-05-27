According to reports, Manchester United are now ‘close’ to signing Atalanta star Ederson Silva, while they have a boost with another transfer.

The Red Devils are wasting no time as they work on signings in various departments ahead of their Champions League return.

New permanent boss Michael Carrick did a remarkable job to seal Champions League qualification after getting the most out of Man Utd’s current group, but they need to strengthen in several positions before they juggle several competitions next season.

It is abundantly clear that their top priority is to overhaul their midfield, with reports suggesting they could make as many as three signings in this area to fill the void left by Casemiro (and Manuel Ugarte) once he inevitably leaves.

Long-term target Ederson has re-emerged as a potential signing in recent weeks, and they reached an agreement with the midfielder over personal terms earlier this week.

It has since been reported that the Red Devils could yet abort this transfer for two reasons, but The Daily Mail are now reporting that they are ‘on course’ to sign Ederson in a deal worth around £38.8m.

The report claims: ‘Negotiations are ongoing over a £38.8million deal while Atalanta go through the process of appointing a new coach, former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. United had a delegation in Italy last week to conduct discussions not only for Ederson but also other potential signings.’

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Man Utd given hope of signing second ‘ideal’ midfielder

As alluded to above, Ederson will not be Man Utd’s only midfield signing this summer, and the report from The Daily Mail adds that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni have also been selected as ‘ideal targets’.

However, as we are reporting, Anderson is set to join Man City instead, while Tchouameni is currently in favour of remaining at Real Madrid.

Still, there is hope for Man Utd regarding Tchouameni, who ‘could be pushed out’ by new Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho if they land Rodri or Morten Hjulmand this summer.

We have reported that Arsenal are also keen on Tchouameni, but his recent bust-up with teammate Federico Valverde will not impact his standing at Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has reported that Tchouameni is a ‘dream’ target for Man Utd, though this deal is difficult for a couple of reasons.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Aurelien Tchouameni, if you ask me, who is going to be probably internally considered as a dream midfielder target for Manchester United. He is for sure a player they love. He’s a player they believe could be another Casemiro for Manchester United.

“Then, as I always mentioned, for Real Madrid, he’s a very important player. So at the moment, the doors of Real Madrid are still closed for Aurelien Tchouameni. He’s on a big salary, so it’s a really, really difficult deal, really complicated.

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