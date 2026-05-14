Manchester United have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign highly-rated West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes this summer, with the Portuguese youngster understood to be extremely keen on a move to Old Trafford, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Hammers from Southampton in a £40 million (€46.2m, $54m) deal last summer, has impressed despite West Ham’s struggles at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Fernandes’ tenacity in the tackle, progressive passing and composure on the ball have not gone unnoticed, attracting admiring glances from several top clubs across Europe.

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Man Utd are extremely keen on Fernandes and have already made contact with his representatives.

The Red Devils view the Portugal international as a potential long-term solution in midfield, with some sources suggesting that he could even partner or eventually succeed club captain Bruno Fernandes.

We understand that the West Ham star idolises Fernandes and would be very keen to link up with his Portugal international teammate at Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s proactive approach signals their intent to bolster the squad ahead of what promises to be a pivotal campaign.

Fernandes himself would be very keen on the move, particularly the opportunity to play for a Champions League side.

With West Ham facing a potential relegation, the lure of regular European football and a platform at one of England’s biggest clubs is understood to be highly appealing to the ambitious youngster, who is contracted at the London Stadium until 2030.

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West Ham are said to value Fernandes at a minimum of £80m (€92.3m, $108.1m) a figure that will decrease should they fail to retain their Premier League status.

However, the former Southampton’s performances have ensured that interest remains strong even at that premium price.

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with his camp, while Manchester City, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Chelsea are also monitoring developments closely.

Multiple European scouts have been spotted at recent West Ham fixtures, underlining the growing buzz around the midfielder.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Fernandes’ future looks increasingly likely to lie away from West Ham.

For Man Utd, securing his signature could represent a significant statement of intent as they look to challenge at the top once more.

Whether the Hammers can fend off the advances remains to be seen, but the momentum currently sits firmly with the Premier League’s biggest names.

Indeed, Fernandes is one of 13 midfield talents listed this summer by INEOS as potential targets, with the club’s transfer committee forming a Plan A, B, C and D ahead of an aggressive bid to bolster their engine room.

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