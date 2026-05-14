Arne Slot has all but confirmed he’s staying at Liverpool and three factors behind FSG’s decision to stand firm have been revealed, though Jamie Carragher has warned of a Manchester United-style mistake.

Ask Liverpool fans right now whether they want Slot as their manager next season and the majority would say no. Both the online and match-going fans have turned on the Dutchman who has overseen a shambolic campaign that has never got out of second gear.

However, owners FSG are determined to stick by the under-fire Dutchman, and no attempts to lure Xabi Alonso or any other manager, for that matter, to Anfield have been made.

A recent update from Ben Jacobs detailed why FSG are sticking by their man. Mohamed Salah’s sharp decline, Diogo Jota’s tragic passing, and Liverpool making too many changes in the transfer market in too short a period of time were highlighted.

Those three factors are viewed as mitigation for Liverpool’s struggles, and Slot will now be given another season to prove they aren’t just excuses.

And ahead of Liverpool’s Friday night clash with Aston Villa, Slot himself all but confirmed he’ll be in the dugout next term.

Arne Slot staying at Liverpool

Asked for an update on his future and whether he can confirm he’s staying, Slot replied: “I don’t think I am deciding that myself alone.

“I have every reason to believe that I am the Liverpool manager next season.

“First of all, I am contracted to this club, and second of all from all the talks we are having.”

The Dutchman then dropped a crystal clear hint he’s staying when noting he’s already been heavily involved in Liverpool’s planning for the summer window and next season.

He continued: “Plans have been made and talks have been ongoing between the club and new players, and I am involved in that, if that is what you want to know.”

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Jamie Carragher warns of Man Utd-shaped mistake

Liverpool retaining Slot opens up the very real possibility of the manager’s future being a distracting talking point throughout next season.

And speaking on earlier this week, Reds legend, Jamie Carragher, warned of Liverpool falling into the kind of trap Man Utd have in recent years.

“I don’t even think it’s a 50/50 split now on Arne Slot,” Carragher told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

“And I know people outside of the club can’t quite get their heads around that, thinking: ‘This guy won the league, it looks like he’s going to get you Champions League football in his second season’.

“But the drop-off has been so stark, and there’s been no improvement really from day one until the end of the season, in results or performances that you think: ‘Is it going to get any better?’

“My worry with Liverpool and Arne Slot a little bit is are we going to be in a situation where, a little bit like [Erik] Ten Hag, where he had a great first season, didn’t win the league, Slot won the league so that’s a completely different level, but the second season was really poor.

“Then you keep the manager on the back of what he did in his first season, and then it carries on poorly. Then you get into October and you think: ‘We’ve got to change the manager’.

“I think that’s probably a little bit of a feeling with Liverpool supporters, but it looks from the things we’re hearing that Arne Slot’s going to be given another opportunity next season.”

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