Real Madrid set Federico Valverde price as Man Utd learn two transfer rivals

Manchester United will have to fend off Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain to sign Federico Valverde, while Real Madrid have decided his huge valuation, as per a report.

Real Madrid are the gift that keeps on giving at the moment. Florentino Perez hosted an incredible press conference on Tuesday in which he called for a new presidential election, said his critics will have to ‘shoot me’ to get him out of the club, and reignited his feud with Barcelona over the unsolved Negreira court case.

Perez is set to appoint Jose Mourinho as the club’s new head coach but, remarkably, a story as big as that has been drowned out by other events in the Spanish capital.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde have fought twice in training, resulting in the latter being taken to hospital, Antonio Rudiger has slapped Alvaro Carreras, while over 70 million people have signed an ‘Mbappe Out’ petition.

Tchouameni and Valverde were fined €500,000 (£433k) each after their bust-ups in two separate training sessions. The Mirror revealed on Tuesday that most Madrid players have sided with Tchouameni and want Valverde out, piquing Man Utd’s interest.

Man Utd are supposedly preparing a bombshell move to prise Valverde away from Madrid, and Spanish newspaper AS have revealed the operation will cost €100-120m (£87-104m).

A transfer at the higher price of £104m would see United smash their transfer record, which is currently the £89m they spent on Paul Pogba in August 2016.

However, AS state that City and PSG are also taking steps to try and capture Valverde.

PSG have ‘opened the door’ to his sensational signing by making a ‘call’ to his entourage.

The Champions League finalists previously thought a deal would be ‘impossible’, but his fights with Tchouameni have changed matters.

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Man Utd, Man City converge on Federico Valverde

City have also ‘approached’ Valverde to try and get a move underway. Pep Guardiola’s side last made contact in summer 2025, viewing it as a ‘pipe dream’.

But Madrid could soon remove his ‘non-transferable’ status, teeing up a major battle between United, City and PSG.

It is worth noting that the Uruguay star still wants to turn things around and help Madrid win trophies next season. After all, he has repeatedly called Madrid his dream club.

However, it might not be up to Valverde to make the final decision. If numerous players inform the Madrid hierarchy they want Valverde to be sold, then exit negotiations could swiftly begin.

Madrid have expressed interest in City star Rodri to improve their own midfield. But we can reveal City are making an aggressive push to keep Madrid at bay.

Valverde is far from the only midfielder United are considering, as up to 13 players are rumoured to be on their radar.

The Red Devils could even complete an impressive double Serie A swoop worth €100m.