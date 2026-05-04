Man Utd are stepping up their efforts to sign Ederson from Atalanta this summer and are now being ‘favoured’ in the race, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent most of their transfer budget on three new attackers last summer, as Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo joined the Premier League club.

And now Man Utd will concentrate on improving their midfield this summer after many fans were upset they failed to address that area of the side last year.

Widespread reports have indicated that Man Utd will now sign at least two new midfielders in the summer, while a left-back and a left-winger are also priorities.

Numerous midfielders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, including Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Atalanta midfielder Ederson is a name that is also attracting interest from Man Utd ahead of the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man United also like Sandro Tonali, he’s another name they have on the shortlist.

“Ederson from Atlanta could be a backup option in the list of Manchester United, available for €40-45m. So there is plenty of names, but Man United will very soon decide. And again, don’t forget Carlos Baleba, who has been on the list of Man United since summer 2025, and I think could still be an interesting name to follow for this transfer window.”

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Man Utd ‘favoured’ after Atletico Madrid baulk at asking price

And now Italian outlet Calciomercato has claimed that ‘contacts with Manchester United have intensified, partly because the English club has the resources to meet’ Atalanta’s demands.

Ederson ‘had reached a verbal agreement with Atletico Madrid’ but the Spanish side baulked at Atalanta’s asking price, which has ‘favoured Manchester United ‘s push for the player’.

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has brought the latest on Arsenal’s pursuit of Ederson after confirming Man Utd interest in the Brazilian.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Atalanta’s Ederson is a name on Manchester United’s midfield shortlist, as revealed earlier this month. Arsenal are also keeping tabs. Atletico Madrid have already agreed terms with the midfielder but have not yet reached a club-to-club agreement, and are also in talks with Wolves now for Joao Gomes.

‘Atalanta value Ederson around €50m and #MUFC have made contact with the player side. Manchester United are looking to sign two midfielders this summer with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte potentially to be sold.’

On interest from Arsenal, Jacobs added: ‘Arsenal the other Premier League club tracking Ederson. Door open for EPL clubs as Atletico Madrid yet to find a breakthrough on fee, and also working on Joao Gomes. Atleti not prepared to pay €45m-€50m given Ederson’s contract only runs to summer 2027.’

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