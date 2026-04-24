Manchester City’s pursuit of Sandro Tonali has hit a major brick wall, with TEAMtalk understanding that the Italy international has made it clear that his preference remains on a return to Serie A, rather than staying in England – and the Newcastle star’s decision is likely to have serious consequences for Manchester United.

Tonali has developed into one of the Premier League’s most consistent and reliable all-round central midfielders during his time with Newcastle, helping the club end a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy with success in the Carabao Cup and also having helped Eddie Howe’s side reach the Champions League.

But with his agent very vocally looking to move his client on, amid strong suggestions in January of a move to Arsenal, the noise around the 32-time-capped Italy star’s future has only grown louder since.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola’s side have tracked Tonali closely as part of their plans to reshape the midfield this summer, and had looked to get ahead of the competition by holding preliminary talks over a move.

But any early confidence in luring the player to the Etihad look to have now suffered a knock. That’s after sources indicated that the 25-year-old is prioritising a switch back to his homeland – a decision that would also see him turn his back on interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Tonali’s camp have been doing work on options away from Newcastle, particularly in England, with Manchester City at the head of the queue, but the belief is that a move back to Italy remains the priority for the Italian star.

Juventus and Inter Milan are both keen, while TEAMtalk understands that former club AC Milan could be leading the race to bring him home.

Milan banked a record £60million fee for an Italian player when they sold Tonali to Newcastle in 2023, and the two clubs maintained strong relations with further business last summer, when Malick Thiaw made the move to St James’ Park in a deal worth close to £40million.

Sources suggest that, as is common in all transfers, fees are paid over the course of a number of years. That financial structure could now play a key role, potentially allowing Milan to offset part of the cost of re-signing Tonali.

Newcastle are expected to demand in excess of £75million for the midfielder, but the existing financial arrangements could make a deal more feasible for the Serie A giants.

With a return to Italy increasingly possible for Tonali, Manchester City are already exploring alternative options as they look to strengthen in midfield – and the move they now plan to make will likely have big consequences for rivals Manchester United…

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Man City poised to beat Man Utd to top midfield target

Indeed, we understand that City are planning for at least two midfield additions this summer.

That’s because Real Madrid are pushing to advance their long-standing interest in Rodri. While City want the Spain international to commit to a new deal, they are unlikely to stand in his way should he push for a move back to LaLiga.

Bernardo Silva’s summer departure will also leave a significant gap, further increasing the urgency for reinforcements.

TEAMtalk understands that Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson is one player City are confident of landing to fill part of that void.

United are also desperate to add the England international, but the fear that City will land the 23-year-old will deny the Red Devils their dream target – and force them to look elsewhere.

And with Tonali not certain to be staying in England, attention is turning to other options at the Etihad – and some other big-name targets are emerging,

One name under consideration is Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Argentina international has paused contract discussions at Stamford Bridge amid uncertainty over his future, and while Chelsea would be open to a sale, they are expected to demand a fee in excess of £100million.

That valuation significantly limits the number of potential suitors. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have both been linked, but the financial outlay is seen as a major obstacle.

Manchester City, however, would have the capacity to structure a deal should they decide to pursue Fernandez more aggressively.

As things stand, Tonali remains admired but increasingly might not be available, with City now actively assessing alternative routes as they prepare for a major midfield overhaul this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea missing out on the Champions League will likely see Fernandez sold this summer.

As for Anderson, former United striker Teddy Sheringham has this week exclusively told TEAMtalk that they should target two Nottingham Forest stars alongside the midfielder in a dream £170m double deal.

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