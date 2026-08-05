Man Utd finalising permanent transfer with Middlesbrough in first of SIX deals to come

Manchester United are finalising a permanent sale to Middlesbrough, while another deal has been given Fabrizio Romano’s ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Man Utd fans are eagerly awaiting updates on which midfielder the club will sign to round out their rebuild in central areas.

Aside from adding one more midfielder, Man Utd are also in the market for a left-back. Moves for a left-winger or striker are understood to be contingent on exits for Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee respectively.

The Athletic recently named Zirkzee as one of six players the Red Devils could part ways with in the final month of the window.

The others were goalkeepers Radek Vitek and Altay Bayindir, full-back Harry Amass, midfielder Toby Collyer, and striker Ethan Wheatley.

And according to talkSPORT and Ben Jacobs, goalkeeper Vitek is now on course to join Middlesbrough in a permanent deal.

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Middlesbrough to sign Radek Vitek from Man Utd

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Middlesbrough are close to signing Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek.

‘Vitek spent last season on loan at Bristol City and is seeking regular minutes.’

talkSPORT stated: ‘Middlesbrough are closing in on the permanent signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Radek Vitek.’

While no transfer fee was cited, a prior report from the Daily Mail offered a clue as to how much this deal could be worth. They claimed United would seek around £10m if selling the Czech stopper this summer.

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Altay Bayindir to Celta Vigo – ‘here we go’

Vitek isn’t the only goalkeeper taking flight, with Fabrizio Romano bringing news on Wednesday morning of Bayindir heading to Spanish side Celta Vigo.

He wrote on X: ‘Celta Vigo have agreed deal with Man United to sign Altay Bayindir as new goalkeeper, here we go!

‘Understand it’s a loan move with €4m buy option, fee subject to changes based on appearances.

‘Bayindir, authorised to travel for medical and contract signing by #MUFC.’

Man Utd’s goalkeeping options for the upcoming season are Senne Lammens as the starter, new signing Karl Darlow as the back-up, and Tom Heaton in reserve.

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