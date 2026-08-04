Newcastle reach FINAL decision on selling Lewis Hall to Man Utd for MORE than £60m – Exclusive

Newcastle United have made it abundantly clear to Manchester United that Lewis Hall is not for sale this summer, despite the England international being open to a move to Old Trafford, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

We revealed earlier this summer that Hall was Manchester United’s preferred target at left-back as they looked to strengthen Michael Carrick’s squad ahead of a return to Champions League football.

Man Utd view the 21-year-old as the ideal long-term successor to Luke Shaw, while also providing immediate competition for the England international.

Patrick Dorgu, meanwhile, is now viewed internally as a winger and part of Carrick’s attacking plans, increasing the need for another specialist left-back.

Sources have confirmed to us that Hall would welcome the opportunity to join Man Utd and that his representatives have made his stance known to Newcastle.

However, that has done little to alter Newcastle’s position.

Newcastle refuse to sell Lewis Hall

The Magpies view Hall as one of the cornerstones of Matthias Jaissle’s new project and have no intention of entertaining offers during the current transfer window.

Reports across the media have spoken of a £60m valuation, but TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are refusing to even discuss a valuation for the defender, such is their determination to retain Hall and send Man Utd packing.

Privately, sources believe it would take a fee in excess of £62million – eclipsing the Premier League record for a left-back, set when Chelsea paid Brighton £62m for Marc Cucurella in 2022 – before the club would even begin to consider changing their stance.

Newcastle insist no formal talks have taken place with Manchester United.

However, TEAMtalk understands intermediaries have been informed in no uncertain terms that any approach would be unwelcome, with the club determined to retain one of the brightest young defenders in English football.

There is, however, an element of caution around St James’ Park.

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Any hope for Man Utd at all?

The club previously adopted similarly uncompromising positions over Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and, more recently, Bruno Guimaraes, only for all three situations to eventually move towards transfers.

TEAMtalk understands Guimaraes is now expected to complete his move to Arsenal within the next week, despite Newcastle’s long-standing insistence that the Brazil international was not available.

That history means Manchester United have not completely abandoned hope.

While Newcastle’s public and private message remains that Hall is staying put, those close to the situation believe the player’s desire to move means the story may not yet be over if United decide to test the Magpies’ resolve with a significant offer before the transfer window closes.

For now, though, Newcastle’s position is unequivocal: Hall is a fundamental part of Jaissle’s plans, and they have no intention of sanctioning his departure.

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