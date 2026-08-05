Arsenal told why signing Vinicius Junior is huge MISTAKE, with Rice, Saka issues to cripple Gunners

One observer has outlined the crippling problems Arsenal could face, potentially involving Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka, if they manage to sign Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

Arsenal have launched ‘Operation Vinicius’ and harbour genuine hopes and ambitions of sealing what would arguably be the highest profile signing in their entire history.

Crunch talks are taking place this week between Vinicius Junior, his camp and Real Madrid. The purpose of the talks is to determine whether he’ll sign a contract extension at the Bernabeu, which as it stands, is the player’s preference.

The latest update on how those talks are faring can be found here, but if the eventual outcome is a deal cannot be struck, all the signs will point to Arsenal.

The Gunners are prepared to obliterate their wage structure by making Vinicius Junior by far their highest paid player. A prior report from The Telegraph claimed Vinicius Junior would be offered a base salary in excess of £400,000-a-week. With bonuses and image rights, his true earnings would be even greater.

And according to former Premier League striker, Charlie Austin, it is the giant disparity in what Vinicius would earn compared to the rest of his teammates at Arsenal that could spark the beginning of the end for the Gunners as a force.

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Vinicius Junior signing to do ‘more harm than good’

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Austin explained: “I think if they sign him it’ll be phenomenal, it really would, for the Premier League, for Arsenal, for everyone associated with football in England.

“Everyone would love to see a player like that in the Premier League. It’s the best league in the world and you want to attract the best players.

“However, I really think it could blow up the structure at Arsenal. I don’t think it would be the look, or the way Arsenal have been over the last four, five, six years.

“We all criticised [Arsenal in the past], but look how they’ve managed to build themselves into this position, and to then bring a player like that in… the structure would just be blown out of the water.

“You’d imagine the players that are there now that won the title, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka etc… yes, you’ve got to get upgrades, but he’s not coming cheap is he.

“He’s going to be earning nearly two-and-a-half times more than Rice!”

Asked whether Vinicius and his inevitably sky high wages would cause a problem within the dressing room, Austin added: “You’d know that within the group.

“The players know he’s not coming cheap, and it’s one of those where you’re like ‘it’s Vinicius Junior, yep’, or you’re going to be like ‘I’m not sure, I want more of this pie, I want to be on this money train.’

“That’s how footballers think, regardless of how fans expect them to be.”

Austin concluded by stating: “If he joins Arsenal it’ll frighten the majority of the Premier League, it really would.

“But I think it could cause more harm than good for Arsenal football club, I really do.”

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