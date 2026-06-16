Manchester United have warned West Ham they won’t be held to ransom over a deal for Mateus Fernandes this summer and are not prepared to meet their £80m asking price, while TEAMtalk can reveal that contact from a European giant further complicates their bid to bring the Portuguese to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are determined to make Fernandes their second signing of the summer window after holding lengthy talks with the player’s entourage over a deal, and with West Ham clearing the 21-year-old to leave the London Stadium following their relegation to the Championship.

However, despite their status in the second tier of English football seemingly weakening their bargaining position and knowing that they will be unable to prevent his sale, the Hammers are making it clear that they see Fernandes as the best young midfielder in the Premier League and it will take a fee of £80m to prise him out of the club.

Indeed, we revealed last week how Manchester United‘s opening bid for Fernandes – likely to be some distance short of that valuation – was likely to be rejected, though two grounds for optimism gave the Red Devils hope that a compromise would be reached.

While sources could not confirm the actual amount United will bid, it is understood that they value the player at between £50m and £60m, and they believe a deal can be struck for around that figure.

As a result of that, the Mirror’s John Cross now reports that United have told West Ham they will not be held to ransom over a deal and are prepared to play hardball over the transfer fee, insisting the club will not be dragged into the bidding war that the Hammers are hoping will begin.

However, with Fernandes also wanted by PSG and Real Madrid, it seems United are taking a huge risk over the player and could yet miss out…

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Real Madrid ‘in contact’ over Mateus Fernandes transfer

Indeed, while United have held extensive talks over a deal, TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that interest from Real Madrid have now ‘made contact’ regarding a move for the player.

And while the Red Devils are still considered frontrunners, confirmation that the Spanish giants are willing to enter the race now means United will not have things all their own way amid increased competition for his signature.

As previously reported, we understand Man Utd are particularly keen to conclude a deal before rival interest, including from Paris Saint-Germain, gathers further momentum.

However, those plans now look to be in the mud in the wake of Real Madrid making contact, raising West Ham’s hopes that they could secure their asking price for the young midfielder.

We also understand that West Ham are braced for further approaches from other European clubs, with sources indicating they anticipate additional offers in the coming weeks, now that Real Madrid have made their move.

Despite all that, United remain hopeful that Fernandes will move to Old Trafford.

That’s because United believe Fernandes is keen to continue in English football and is ready to prioritise a move to Old Trafford, where he would love to link up with his idol, and namesake, Bruno Fernandes in the Red Devils midfield.

However, it now seems United may have to be prepared to wait it out over a deal, with West Ham seemingly unwilling to accept the first offer that comes their way and instead see what bids land from overseas first in the hope of maximising their profit.

This all comes after reports on Monday claimed United had confidence that Fernandes would join a top Newcastle star in making a £115m double move to Old Trafford this summer.

Sadly, though, United have suffered a blow in their efforts to add a new wide player to their ranks after a classy LaLiga winger rejected their advances amid claims he is ‘about to finalise’ a big-money move to Newcastle.

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