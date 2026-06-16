Arsenal are making what sources say is ‘significant progress’ in their efforts to secure the long-term future of Jurrien Timber, with the defender closing in on a bumper new contract – and the Dutchman could be the first of four big names to lock his future down in north London.

Timber has become a regular on the right side of Mikel Arteta’s defence over the past two seasons, having seen his first year with the club wrecked by a cruel ACL injury which he sustained on his debut.

But with 95 appearances for the club now under his belt, Arsenal have been working on several key renewals ahead of the new season – with sources now indicating that Timber’s extension is expected to be the first major agreement finalised.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Arsenal and Timber had been in discussions over fresh terms since the turn of the year, with the club keen to reward the Dutch international for his growing importance within Arteta’s squad.

Those talks have now advanced considerably.

Sources have now informed us that the broad principles of a new agreement are already in place between Arsenal and the player’s representatives, with only final details needing to be resolved before the deal is formally completed.

The new contract is expected to reflect Timber’s standing as one of the elite full-backs in European football.

Indeed, we understand there is a belief internally at Arsenal that there is no better right-back in world football for the way Arteta wants his team to play.

That view has only strengthened following another impressive campaign from the Netherlands international -and the Dutchman now looks to be the first of four new deals that the Gunners expect to announce this summer…

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New Jurrien Timber deal the first of four big Arsenal extensions

Timber played a crucial role during the first half of the season and was among Arsenal’s standout performers before a persistent groin injury disrupted his campaign.

The problem ultimately sidelined him for more than a dozen matches and prevented him from contributing during the decisive stages of Arsenal’s run-in.

He did not return to action until the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, making a substitute appearance in what proved to be his only outing after recovering from the injury.

There was further disappointment to come.

After initially hoping to represent the Netherlands at the World Cup finals, Timber was forced to withdraw from the squad after aggravating the groin issue, denying him the opportunity to feature on the biggest international stage.

The 24-year-old is now facing a race against time to be fit for the start of the new Premier League season in August.

However, Arsenal’s faith in the defender has never wavered. Sources indicate the club’s hierarchy view Timber as a cornerstone of the project and have made securing his future one of their priorities this summer, and his will be the first of a few major deals that Andrea Berta is working on…

Alongside Arsenal’s transfer business, Berta is also progressing talks over a new contract for manager Mikel Arteta – and we revealed the Gunners boss is close to agreeing a deal that will see his salary soar and make him one of the best-paid managers in world football.

In addition, Berta is also holding discussions with key figures including Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard regarding improved terms.

However, TEAMtalk understands Timber’s extension is currently the most advanced of those negotiations and is likely to be the first deal announced.

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