Ruben Amorim is safe in his position as manager of Manchester United for now, though one of the reasons why the axe won’t fall beggars belief.

Amorim is already under mounting pressure at Man Utd after overseeing a truly ghoulish start to the campaign. United have won just one of their four matches in the Premier League so far. The League Cup provided no respite, with the Red Devils bounced out by fourth tier Grimsby Town.

Amorim’s winning percentage of 26 in the Premier League is staggeringly low. His 31 league matches have yielded just 31 points.

Across all competitions, his winning percentage fairs little better at 36. That is the lowest win ratio of any United boss since the second world war.

Yet despite the mind-boggling statistics, multiple sources all confirmed on Monday that Amorim is not in any immediate danger of being sacked.

The Manchester Evening News were among those to report as much, while our own sources at TEAMtalk can confirm Amorim is safe for now, although there is some internal shock at the club’s decision.

In any case, a fresh update from Sky Sports has shed light on one of the reasons why Man Utd are in no rush to axe Amorim.

United were thumped by Man City in the derby on Sunday, yet according to the report, club chiefs do not believe the 3-0 scoreline was a fair reflection.

The report read: ‘A humbling defeat to your Manchester rivals is always going to smart, but Sky Sports News has been told there is widespread belief at Old Trafford that City’s performance – and United’s failings – did not merit a 3-0 scoreline.

‘There is no doubt Pep Guardiola’s team definitively deserved the victory, and there is dismay at the three goals United conceded – with Erling Haaland’s second a particularly tough one to swallow after the visitors vacated their entire defensive half to allow the Norwegian striker to run through unchecked.

‘But there is pragmatism in the Old Trafford boardroom too recognising that, had Bryan Mbeumo’s wondrous volley not been met with an equally wonderful Gianluigi Donnarumma save when the score was 2-0, or had Casemiro not missed a sitter at the back post later on in the game – there might have been a better gloss to the result.

‘Amorim and the United hierarchy feel they are losing out on the fine margins right now.’

Man Utd lucky to only lose by three

There is some truth in the statement United could have scored once and perhaps twice.

There aren’t many goalkeepers in world football who would’ve made the save Donnarumma did to deny Mbeumo, but Man City moved for a world class goalkeeper and world class goalkeepers make world class saves. There is no luck in that.

“What a strike, what a SAVE!” Gianluigi Donnarumma denies a Bryan Mbeumo worldie on his Man City debut! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/JoFebKQmp0 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 14, 2025

United, meanwhile, signed a goalkeeper Ruben Amorim did not have enough faith in to start the contest. Pep Guardiola showed no hesitation throwing Donnarumma into the mix from day one and the Italian is a player Man Utd could have signed prior to settling on Senne Lammens. More on that later…

City’s three goals were well taken by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. However, had City truly hit top gear, they could so easily have scored five.

Haaland missed a golden chance to bag a hattrick when scuffing his effort from close range onto the post. Tijjani Reijnders narrowly shot wide with his lifted effort in a one-v-one opportunity.

It’s also important to remember this was a Man City team who had lost consecutive matches in the Premier League prior to the derby. In fact, City were BELOW United in the table before Sunday’s tie.

On reflection, Man Utd may have been lucky and not unlucky to escape the Etihad with the margin of defeat they did.

