Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been told to ‘axe’ five players for Wednesday’s match against Sporting Lisbon.

Pochettino had his first match in charge of Man Utd on Sunday afternoon, and it went incredibly poorly.

The Red Devils faced Liverpool at Anfield and suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat after playing most of the match with ten men after Leny Yoro’s early red card.

This result and performance underlined that Pochettino has a huge job at Man Utd, who are in the Premier League relegation zone after only winning one of their first eleven matches this season.

Now, Man Utd turn their attention to facing Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League group phase on Wednesday night, and Pochettino has been told to ring the changes for his second game in charge after Gary Neville was ‘stunned’ by his selections against Liverpool…

Mauricio Pochettino told to drop five Manchester United stars for Sporting Lisbon match

Now, former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa scout Bryan King, who is now acting as a source for Football Insider, has encouraged Pochettino to ‘axe five players’ for the Sporting Lisbon match after they were a “nightmare defensively” against Liverpool.

King told Football Insider: “There’s players out on that pitch who shouldn’t be out on that pitch. There’s not a leader out there.

“There is no shape. Defensively, they’re a nightmare. The keeper made two or three decent saves, but look at the shots that Liverpool had off target from what you and I would say were goal-scoring positions.

“If it had been 8-0, you wouldn’t have not been surprised after the first 20 minutes, would you? What’s going to happen here now is that they’ve got to get players out and get players in. I think there are five players who started that game yesterday who aren’t good enough.

“Take your pick. Name whoever you want. When you look at [Bruno] Fernandes, [Kobbie] Mainoo and [Youri] Tielemans, I mean, that on paper is a good central midfield.

“But the back four, Yoro, [Matthijs] De Ligt, [Lisandro] Martínez, [Diogo] Dalot. There’s four there that could certainly be looked at.”

Man Utd desperately need the January transfer window to come around so they can add to their squad, but Neville has issued a stern warning about what they could expect from the winter transfer window.

Still, we have reported that the Red Devils are set to move for a Premier League centre-back who has been tipped to be a “fantastic signing”.