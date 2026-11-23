Mauricio Pochettino has brought in a new coach to fix a glaring issue in his Manchester United team, while a report has revealed the Argentine’s first January transfer target.

Pochettino has plenty of work to do at Man Utd after they were thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield in his first game in charge. Leny Yoro was controversially sent off just eight minutes into the match following a mistake by Matthijs de Ligt, and Dominik Szoboszlai dispatched the resultant free-kick.

That goal saw the floodgates open, as United were torn apart by the likes of Alexander Isak, Rio Ngumoha and Florian Wirtz.

Pochettino has several problems to solve, including defensive mistakes, fitness, concentration, a lack of cohesive pressing and a midfield full of huge gaps.

United’s lack of fitness is arguably their biggest issue. De Ligt looked miles off the pace against Liverpool after not starting in the Premier League for a year, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are known to lack mobility, while Kobbie Mainoo, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans all struggle to keep up with opposition midfielders.

According to various reports, Pochettino has brought in Sam Wilson as a new first-team fitness coach to help improve those players and the rest of the squad.

Wilson previously worked as Arsenal’s lead performance coach, helping the Gunners to win the Premier League title last season.

He left over the summer, which allowed United to open talks and eventually secure his services.

Wilson has expertise in speed development and explosiveness. If he can help to improve several of United’s starters, then that would seriously aid Pochettino’s chances of success.

As per Football Insider, Pochettino is also plotting the January addition of Alex Freeman from Villarreal.

Pochettino is a big admirer of the right-back, having coached him while in charge of the US men’s national team.

Freeman has been identified as a potential replacement for Diogo Dalot, who has endured an awful campaign so far.

The Express claim Freeman could become the first new signing of the Pochettino era at Old Trafford.

On November 12, we revealed that Pochettino is interested in reuniting with US stars Freeman and Folarin Balogun at United.

Man Utd weighing up several US targets

Weston McKennie and Antonee Robinson are two more Americans to have been linked with United.

We confirmed on November 17 that United are unlikely to pursue McKennie, but Robinson appears a likely target heading into January.

United are long-term admirers of the Fulham left-back, and Pochettino’s arrival has only increased their interest.

Robinson would be a great replacement for Shaw as he is solid defensively but also loves to get forward and put crosses into the box.

Robinson is expected to cost £40m or less. United simply must pay the money required to sign a left-back, centre-half and centre-forward in January, as those captures could save their season.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has been told to axe five players for United’s trip to Sporting CP on Wednesday.