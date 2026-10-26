Twist in JJ Gabriel saga as Man Utd starlet learns timeline for Real Madrid or PSG move

JJ Gabriel will not be able to secure an immediate exit from Manchester United, according to a report, as Paris Saint-Germain overtake Barcelona in the chase for the attacking midfielder.

On September 15, Gabriel asked Man Utd to terminate his contract so he could join a new club. Gabriel’s family accused United of breaking promises over the forward getting first-team minutes this season.

It was thought at that stage that the youngster might be able to leave United for a top European club as soon as he turned 16 on October 6, due to EU rules.

Gabriel has an Irish passport through his father’s side of the family, and it was tipped to help him join a club such as Real Madrid, PSG, Barca or Bayern Munich immediately.

But Football Insider claim the teenage sensation ‘will have to wait until the January transfer window opens’ before he can leave United.

Nevertheless, his exit is described as ‘inevitable’ after United failed with a last-ditch contract offer to keep him.

Madrid and Barca were previously seen as the frontrunners for Gabriel’s signature, but PSG have now emerged as strong suitors.

Indeed, FI report that the race is now down to Madrid and PSG, with Barca and Bayern having fallen behind.

Madrid and PSG ‘plan to reach an agreement before January’ as the chase for Gabriel intensifies.

We revealed on October 6 that the wonderkid has rejected Chelsea in favour of a huge move abroad.

United are poised to receive just £300-350,000 in compensation for him.

That is a huge blow considering he is viewed as one of the best teenagers in the country.

Last season, Gabriel won United’s Jimmy Murphy Player of the Year award, given to their best-performing academy starlet.

JJ Gabriel set to leave Man Utd

He was also named the U18 Premier League Player of the Year, despite being just 14 when last season began.

We revealed on October 14 that Gabriel’s camp insist they have made the right decision in pushing for a move away from United.

Our sources state that Madrid’s offer is particularly appealing for the player. Agent Ali Barat has been appointed to help Gabriel secure a big next move.

We understand that Gabriel’s family have been left disappointed with the reports focused on their rumoured big demands to stay at United.

They feel this is another factor that has justified their decision to seek a new adventure abroad.

Meanwhile, amid intense pressure on Michael Carrick, a journalist has revealed if there is a break clause in his United deal.