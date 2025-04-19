Manchester United have become contenders to sign a highly-rated Ligue 1 attacking midfielder whose escape from his current club is seen as likely to happen this summer, according to reports.

This summer will be a fascinating one for Man Utd from a recruitment perspective, with Ruben Amorim preparing for his first full season as their head coach and Christopher Vivell having been handed the reins as the director of recruitment on a full-time basis. Given how disappointing this season has been for them, they need to build a squad that Amorim will be able to get a better tune out of.

There are obviously a lot of areas in which United could improve, but all eyes will be on their attack, which has produced just 38 goals from their 32 Premier League games so far this season.

A striker signing could be crucial this summer, but United will also be looking at attacking midfielders they could put in behind any new no.9. And on that front, a new target has been added to their shortlist.

According to L’Equipe, United have joined the race for Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche, who has already attracted their rivals Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

Monaco value Akliouche at between €70m-€80m (£60m-£68.6m), but that’s more a projection of his potential rather than any kind of numbers he’s currently producing.

After all, Akliouche has scored only four goals in Ligue 1 this season from 27 appearances, though he does have eight assists to his name.

In fact, in all competitions, he has 16 goal contributions from 38 games, which makes for more promising reading.

Monaco bracing for Akliouche exit

Monaco may have a high price tag for the 23-year-old, who is under contract until 2028, but they expect him to leave this summer regardless.

“He is already playing at a top club. We are all happy with what he has done over the last two years. He made a big, big step in the right direction. I can imagine that the club is receiving some offers from him,” said Monaco head coach Adi Hutter earlier this week.

“He is 23, and I don’t see many players with the same skills as Akliouche. When you ask me, he is ready to make the next step. We will see what happens with Maghnes.”

Not only have Man Utd become an option for Akliouche, but the report also puts Real Madrid freshly into the frame and claims the chances of that move happening could increase if Xabi Alonso replaces Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu.

Thus, Man Utd – who can only get Champions League football for next season if they win this season’s Europa League – will have some work to do to win the race.

Man Utd transfer latest

While another attacking midfielder alongside Bruno Fernandes would be exciting, United are really hoping for an upgrade in the striker position after the struggles encountered by Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season.

On that front, there have been some bold claims about a move for Victor Osimhen, who’s currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

A Turkish reporter has now revealed just how advanced Osimhen’s potential move to Man Utd is.

United are also said to be leading the race for a Premier League winger valued at £70m, so they may have to pick and choose between targets that they wouldn’t be able to fit into one single lineup.

At the other end of the pitch, which is seen as just as crucial, United have supposedly been scouting a top international goalkeeper amid doubts over the long-term future of Andre Onana.

Who is Maghnes Akliouche?

Predominantly a right winger, Akliouche made his debut for Monaco’s B team in August 2020 at the age of 18.

He went on to earn his first-team debut in October 2021, sent on by Niko Kovac in a Ligue 1 clash with Lyon.

Over the next couple of seasons, he made do with brief appearances in virtually any attacking position. It was last season in which he made a definitive breakthrough.

Now focusing his game more as either a right winger or central attacking midfielder, Akliouche scored his first Ligue 1 goal in September 2023, against Marseille – and scored his second less than an hour later.

That day, he was playing as the sole no.10 in a 3-4-1-2 formation, but this season he has shifted over to a right-wing role in a 4-2-3-1.

As a left-footer, that role allows him to cut inside and create chances with his stronger foot. Among attacking midfielders in Ligue 1 this season, he ranks in the 94th percentile for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 minutes and the 91st for progressive passes per 90 minutes.

His dribbling ability is something he has been renowned for and his impressive weight of pass allows him to set up chances for his teammates.

He has the potential to be a good finisher too, but perhaps needs to increase his frequency of shots to become an even bigger threat. The ingredients are there, though.

