Liverpool schedule urgent meeting about Mo Salah as new transfer plan confirmed

Liverpool will hold a crunch meeting with the agent of Mohamed Salah to thrash out the winger’s future, while sources have disclosed the Reds’ transfer plans at centre-half during an update on Ibrahima Konate’s contract talks.

The signs all point towards Salah remaining a Liverpool player beyond the January window, though there is still work to be done to mend fences completely.

And according to Fabrizio Romano, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, is primed to jet into England to hold a critical meeting with Liverpool’s top brass…

Salah meeting to determine his fate

Taking to YouTube on Monday afternoon, Romano stated: “What’s going to happen is that in England, the agent of Mo Salah, Ramy Abbas Issa, will have conversations with the Liverpool management to discuss the situation of Mo.

“So after he was out of the squad against Inter and then back against Brighton and delivering an assist, breaking another record… now it’s going to be time for Salah’s agent to talk to the club and to take a decision together on what’s going to happen next.

“Again guys, I maintain my information on what Liverpool believe. They say ‘we are not in a hurry to sell Salah or find an [exit] solution for Salah, if he wants to stay in these conditions then we’re more than happy.’

“If he wants to go, which he was maybe suggesting in the interview but it wasn’t even that clear, but was insinuating, let’s say it like this, Liverpool say ‘okay, let’s bring a proposal to the table, show us the proposal and this could be the topic, let us know what you have for us.’

“But at the moment, no official proposals apart from Saudi interest arrived on Liverpool’s table for Salah.

“So this is also why there’s going to be a meeting with his agent to try and understand how to move forward.”

The meeting will be held without Salah’s direct involvement, with the 33-year-old now fully focused on winning the AFCON with Egypt.

Konate contract latest / centre-back transfer plans confirmed

Another Liverpool star whose future remains unresolved is Ibrahima Konate.

The centre-back is about to enter the final six months of his contract and come January 1, will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides.

His sexiest suitor, Real Madrid, have already informed Liverpool they won’t pursue the Frenchman despite strong initial interest.

As such, the expectation is Konate pens fresh terms at Anfield, though developments in the story have been few and far between since Real backed away.

Our insider, Dean Jones, revealed the latest he’s been hearing on the situation earlier on Monday.

Jones explained: “The aim has been to tie him up by the New Year, but I’m not sure they see it as a strict deadline.

“The objective has been to avoid another Trent Alexander-Arnold scenario that drags on and on, and then he still leaves. The problem Liverpool have is that if Konate leaves, then they’ll actually need two centre-back signings.

“They are already in the market for someone – and that’s not to replace Konate, it’s to have as well as him. So when we look at [Marc] Guehi or [Nico] Schlotterbeck, we are talking about adding competition and depth to the squad.

“It’s easiest for Liverpool to keep Konate and give him a decent deal than going out and replacing him and having yet another new player to get up to speed.

“Too many new signings is part of the problem in terms of the team gelling so to now lose Konate in January, even when he hasn’t been playing that well, actually would bring about new problems.

“So I don’t think they will try to sell him – I think they will only lose him if they reach a stage where finding an agreement has become impossible.”

Klopp return? / Gomez sale?

In other news, former Tottenham chairman, Lord Alan Sugar, has ambitiously floated the idea of Spurs hiring Jurgen Klopp to replace the struggling Thomas Frank.

Posting on X, Sugar wrote: “With the massive fortune of the Lewis family it would be a win win situation if they hired Jurgen Klopp in January. Loads of money for players and a great manager. Who agrees #coys @SpursOfficial.”

Klopp has already gone on record to state he’ll never manage another English team besides Liverpool. Furthermore, all the noise coming from Klopp’s camp suggests the legendary German is happy in his role as head of soccer at Red Bull and has no plans to return to management in any country, never mind England.

Elsewhere, a particularly brutal report from GiveMeSport has insisted Liverpool must decide ‘enough is enough’ and sell the once-again injured Joe Gomez.

Liverpool’s recent revival from a defensive standpoint has come with Gomez in the team at right-back. Word to the wise, never take advice from GMS.