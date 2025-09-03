Manchester United are already gearing up to break records with their transfer business in 2026 and TEAMtalk can reveal a move for Carlos Baleba is planned, along with who else could join in a double midfield swoop.

Man Utd’s midfield will become the focal point of the next phase of their team rebuild – and they are open to making more than one new signing. The summer business is viewed as fruitful after undergoing a total overhaul of the attack (Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko) and also adding a new goalkeeper (Senne Lammens) to the squad.

Man Utd briefly flirted with the idea of signing Brighton ace, Carlos Baleba, too, and it is his area of the pitch that will become a significant factor for United to explore in 2026.

United continue to see Baleba as their prime target to enhance Ruben Amorim’s system – assuming the Portuguese is still in charge.

The contact with Brighton for Baleba this summer was intentional, not just to try to sign him immediately but at the very least to make the Seagulls aware that their interest in signing him is very real. They are not deterred by the prospect of having to spend over £100million.

And indicating United’s willingness to do a deal for Baleba, The Athletic revealed on Monday that Man Utd had actually agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old in August.

A £100m-plus move for Baleba would smash Man Utd’s transfer record, with the current mark remaining the £89.3m paid when signing Paul Pogba way back in 2016.

But United will seek more than one option for the midfield as part of plans for the next two transfer windows.

Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Morten Hjulmand (Sporting CP) and Ederson (Atalanta) have all been explored as part of the process of identifying candidates to join the club.

Bruno Fernandes’ last season?

As part of the ongoing process they will continue to monitor the situations of both Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo is ideally viewed as a player they keep longer-term, with a belief that this may well be the final season at Old Trafford for Fernandes. But that will also depend on player performance levels between now and the new year.

Touching on Fernandes’ future while the window was still open, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, explained: “Bruno is happy at Manchester United. Then if you ask me in the future does Bruno have any chance to join Saudi Pro League? I think yes.

“[Saudi sides] have always been there and they will return to the table, for sure, because they love Bruno Fernandes. His quality, his leadership… so, they will return.

“But at the moment it’s not something close or imminent for Bruno to join Al Ittihad.

“So at the moment Man Utd keep thinking Bruno will complete this season at the club and then we will see from 2026.”

Fernandes will remain a Man Utd player for the 2025/26 season at least and the Portuguese will no doubt have a major say in how United’s campaign unfolds.

United will seriously consider signing a midfielder in the January window and that will become more likely if it looks like doing so will enhance their chances of clinching a European finish.

The Red Devils haven’t enjoyed the most promising of starts this term, though only Liverpool boast a 100 percent record and after just three matchweeks, only three teams (Liverpool, Chelsea, Crystal Palace) remain unbeaten.

Qualifying for the Champions League is the ultimate aim for this season and whether or not United do so will have significant impact on their midfield capabilities.

Latest Man Utd news – Scholes disheartened / Move for former striker / Hopeless star’s ballsy request…

🔴⚫ Paul Scholes rues spectacular Man Utd transfer blunder – ‘I’d have him’

🔴⚫ Shock Man Utd move to re-sign former striker revealed despite Ratcliffe concerns

🔴⚫ Hopeless Man Utd star angers Amorim with ballsy request, but could now be sold instead

🔴⚫ Antony takes final swipe at Man Utd after revealing levels of Old Trafford torment

📊 Carlos Baleba vs Casemiro vs Manuel Ugarte