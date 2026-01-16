Man Utd cool on world-class coach for BIZARRE reason as Neville names four-man shortlist

Carlo Ancelotti and Luis Enrique have both been linked with the Man Utd job

Manchester United are moving away from targeting Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique for a surprising reason, according to a journalist, while Gary Neville has named two ‘standout’ options from a list of four targets.

Man Utd have appointed Michael Carrick as their caretaker manager following the sacking of Ruben Amorim earlier this month. Carrick is in charge until the end of the season and is hoping to get the job permanently, though INEOS chiefs are sounding out elite alternatives.

Enrique, Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, Andoni Iraola, Oliver Glasner and Mauricio Pochettino are just some of the managers to have been linked with the job.

United may have endured a torrid time under Amorim, but they remain a hugely attractive prospect for the coach who might be able to get them fighting for Premier League titles once again. Plus, the Red Devils are only three points off the top four and could still qualify for the Champions League this season.

Enrique would be a fantastic appointment, having guided PSG to an historic quadruple last term. That included PSG’s first-ever Champions League triumph.

Enrique also steered one of the best Barcelona teams of all time to an incredible nine trophies between 2014 and 2017, which included the Champions League and two league titles.

talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed (via Utd Xclusive) that the fact Enrique does not have experience managing in England will count against him for the United job – a crazy move considering the Spaniard’s sublime track record.

“Luis Enrique keeps getting a mention, but A, he’s still got a job at PSG and B, he’s not proven in the Premier League,” Crook said. “And I do think Premier League experience is quite high on United’s checklist when it comes to potential replacements.

“I’m not sure Oliver Glasner did himself any favours by getting dumped out the FA Cup by Macclesfield at the weekend.

“Mauricio Pochettino is someone who the hierarchy have always admired and I think he’ll come available when the USA inevitably crash out quite early in this World Cup.

“I’m not sure about the Carlo Ancelotti links to be honest.”

There have been rumours that Enrique is unhappy at PSG, though he insists this is ‘fake news’ and that talks over a new contract are underway.

INEOS should ‘remove risk’ with experienced appointment – Neville

During an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, Neville revealed some of his top targets to succeed from Carrick.

“Manchester United tried everything when it comes to appointing a manager, absolutely everything. They just have to try to remove risks now,” he said.

“Who can handle the media? Who can sort the dressing room out? Who can handle the owners? Who plays a style of football that fans will at least like to go and watch? Who has got Champions League experience? Who has big-game experience?

“The three that standout are Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino, they could all be available after the World Cup. Eddie Howe – who has won a trophy, got into the top four, been at a big club in Newcastle – is another.”

Neville went on to name Tuchel and Ancelotti as his favoured options, given they could bring top-class signings with them.

“To make United an attractive club for players to come into, Tuchel and Ancelotti bring a seriousness to matters,” the pundit added. “If you put a younger manager in, I think United will miss out on players.

“United are going to miss out on a lot of players anyway, but the likes of Ancelotti would encourage players to come and they need that right now because I’m not sure players are queuing up to join unless there is someone to believe in.”

United’s manager appointment could largely depend on the World Cup, as England boss Tuchel and Brazil manager Ancelotti will both be out of contract after the tournament.

