Gary Neville names the two ‘standout’ candidates to become next Man Utd manager – one is under serious consideration

Gary Neville named two managers he’d love Manchester United to choose from when appointing their next permanent boss, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed one is very much in the running.

Man Utd have turned to Michael Carrick for the remainder of the season, and United believe the squad he’s inherited is good enough to qualify for the Champions League.

TEAMtalk understands Carrick has secretly set his sights on landing the gig outright. However, Sky Sports are adamant that Carrick is NOT in United’s long-term thinking beyond the end of the current campaign.

At that point, Man Utd are expected to hire their next permanent manager and according to club legend, Gary Neville, they should look no further than a pair of candidates.

“Manchester United tried everything when it comes to appointing a manager, absolutely everything,” Neville said on the Stick to Football podcast. “They just have to try to remove risks now.

“Who can handle the media? Who can sort the dressing room out? Who can handle the owners? Who plays a style of football that fans will at least like to go and watch? Who has got Champions League experience? Who has big-game experience?

“The three that standout are Thomas Tuchel, Carlo Ancelotti and Mauricio Pochettino, they could all be available after the World Cup. Eddie Howe – who has won a trophy, got into the top four, been at a big club in Newcastle – is another.”

Of those four, Neville zeroed in on Tuchel and Ancelotti who in his mind, would also enhance United’s chances of attracting truly top tier players.

“To make United an attractive club for players to come into, Tuchel and Ancelotti bring a seriousness to matters,” continued Neville. “If you put a younger manager in, I think United will miss out on players.

“United are going to miss out on a lot of players anyway, but the likes of Ancelotti would encourage players to come and they need that right now because I’m not sure players are queuing up to join unless there is someone to believe in.”

Tuchel (England) and Ancelotti (Brazil) are both out of contract and will be available to hire after the 2026 World Cup.

Thomas Tuchel will be considered for Man Utd job – Fabrizio Romano

Speaking earlier this week, trusted reporter, Fabrizio Romano, guaranteed Tuchel will come under serious consideration at United.

“Two names I can guarantee will be considered by INEOS are Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi,” declared Romano.

“Today [I’ve received] many questions on De Zerbi. Let me clarify again, Tuchel is fully focused on England of course, and nothing can be agreed while there is a World Cup coming in the summer, so eventually after that.

“De Zerbi is doing a great job at Marseille, his focus is on Marseille. But these two managers were on the list at Man Utd in the summer of 2024.

“They decided to continue with Erik ten Hag, but before that at that point, they met with De Zerbi and Tuchel.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen with the season. I’m sure the list will include more names, not just these two, but these two are appreciated.”

Romano concluded by noting Man Utd’s hunt for a new permanent manager will be a “long process”, and with Carrick now safely installed as interim manager, United will not rush into a decision on who takes the reins next.

