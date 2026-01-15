Bruno Fernandes has ‘had enough’, will ‘look to leave’ Man Utd, and Euro giant backed for £56.6m deal

Another report claims Bruno Fernandes has reached the end of his tether at Manchester United and this time, the fresh update has outlined where he’s expected to go – and it’s not Saudi Arabia.

Back on January 11, The Sun claimed the fear amongst those close to Bruno Fernandes is the Portuguese will push to leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old has reportedly grown tired of the constant upheaval at Old Trafford, along with the fact that no matter how hard he tries, the club never seem to make any progress – both on and off the field.

Fernandes has wasted the bulk of his prime years at Man Utd and rather than resign himself to his fate, the report claimed he’ll get out while he’s still at the peak of his powers.

Now, a fresh update from the i paper has reported much the same, stating: ‘Several sources have told The i Paper there is a general fear that Bruno Fernandes has had enough and will look to leave.’

They added: ‘The captain is highly thought of by everybody at the club for what he does on and off the pitch and remains their best hope of salvaging another disappointing season.

‘However, sources questioned whether a 31-year-old who retains ambitions to win league titles can keep dragging United forward almost single-handedly.’

Fernandes made headlines in mid-December with a bombshell interview given to Canal11. He claimed United tried to sell him to Saudi Arabia last summer, stated United’s directors lack ‘courage’, and insisted he doesn’t feel valued.

Fernandes is a long-standing target of the Saudi Pro League, but as mentioned, he’s still a world class operator and has plenty left to give in the upper echelons of European football.

There is a clause in his contract at Man Utd that stipulates non-Premier League sides can sign the playmaker if bidding £56.6m.

And rather than move to the footballing wilderness of Saudi Arabia, the i paper touted a blockbuster move to Bayern Munich.

The German giants have shown a propensity for spending heavily on big-name Premier League players who are very much in the second halves of their careers.

Bayern bought Harry Kane from Spurs when aged 30 and Luis Diaz from Liverpool aged 28. Both players – Kane in particular – have been roaring successes at Bayern who are among the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

A move to a major European power who always compete in the Champions League and practically come with a guarantee of winning major trophies every season could be just what Fernandes needs after over half a decade of frustration in Manchester.

The i paper concluded: ‘A move to another top European club is not out of the question, even at his age. Bayern Munich remain potential suitors, The i Paper understands.

‘The German giants are not afraid to sign established names who are far from young – they paid £87m for 30-year-old Harry Kane in 2023.

‘It is understood Fernandes’ contract includes a clause that would allow him to join a club outside England for £57m.’

