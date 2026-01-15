Liam Rosenior could lose one of his best Chelsea stars this summer

New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior is reportedly facing his first major test at Stamford Bridge, with an elite star weighing up his future at the club after becoming ‘unsettled’ at how Enzo Maresca was treated by the hierarchy.

Rosenior has endured a mixed start to life as Blues boss as his side crushed Charlton in the FA Cup before suffering a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal at The Bridge in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday night.

While his appointment surprised many, the sacking of Maresca after just 18 months in charge and a win percentage of almost 60% left a bitter taste for some, including one top Chelsea star, it would seem.

£107million signing Enzo Fernandez endured a tough start to life in west London, but was handed the club captaincy by Maresca upon his appointment and played a key role in leading the club to Conference League success and Champions League qualification last term.

Indeed, the 24-year-old Argentina international really thrived under Maresca’s stewardship and is said to have been left disappointed and upset by the club’s decision to part company with the Italian, who left after a breakdown in his relationship with co-owner Behdad Eghbali, as our sources previously reported.

Speaking after Maresca’s exit, Fernandez was very clearly a big fan, writing: “Mister, thank you for everything shared and experienced during this stage, I learned a lot and I value every advice and experience.

“Wishing you and your coaching staff, Willy, Dani, Robi, Marcos and Mickey, all the best. We won two titles together that I will never forget.

“Much success to you and hopefully our paths will cross again in the future. A big hug.”

And now, according to French publication L’Equipe, Fernandez, whose current deal runs until 2031, has been left that unsettled by the latest upheaval at Stamford Bridge that he weighing up quitting the club this summer, amid interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Prior to the sacking of Xabi Alonso in Madrid, reports claimed that Fernandez was being lined up as a perfect midfield option for their LaLiga giants.

However, L’Equipe reports that PSG chief wants to add more competition for places in his engine room, which already includes classy trio Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz.

PSG paying price for summer errors amid Fernandez links

Despite winning the Champions League last season, the French outfit did not really build on that success in terms of recruitment last summer and are paying the price slightly in terms of strength in depth this term.

Although they currently sit third in the expanded Champions League table, they trail Lens by a point in France at a stage of the season when they would normally have already chalked up a handy lead.

“Not bringing in more competition is a mistake,” a source close to a PSG player told L’Equipe.

“They should have brought in guys who are eager to prove themselves. Right now, we’re seeing players who are playing more casually. The dip in form is in their desire.

“In the counter-pressing, you can tell it’s not quite the same team anymore. There’s a lack of ambition to earn their place, players who are too comfortable.”

Those quotes appear to suggest that PSG could be ready to make some big splashes in the summer. It just remains to be seen whether they can convince Chelsea and Fernandez into a potential transfer, especially when the player himself has spoken of his admiration for Real Madrid in the past.

