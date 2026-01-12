Luis Enrique has made it clear he has no plans to quit PSG and insists reports linking him with the Manchester United managerial vacancy are “fake news”, a claim backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who has also shed major light on the club’s plans over an interim appointment.

With last week’s sacking of Ruben Amorim, Manchester United are now seeking their seventh permanent manager (not counting interim bosses or caretaker appointments) since the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson announced his retirement in 2013. And whoever is chosen to pick up the reins on a permanent basis will hope the only way is up after their fortunes hit a new nadir on Sunday when they were sent tumbling out of the FA Cup in the third round.

After also exiting the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle (away to Grimsby in August) and in the absence of European football, United will play a total of just 40 matches this season, their least number of games across a campaign since 1914/15 and the breaking of World War I.

With INEOS deciding against the appointment of a new permanent manager in mid-season, the club are closing in on the appointment of an interim coach to see them through the remainder of the season – and Romano, as we will explain later, has provided new details on their plans in that regard.

In the meantime, one man who categorically won’t be an option to take up the job on a full-time basis is PSG coach Enrique, after he moved to firmly deny claims he could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Speaking ahead of his side’s derby clash with Paris FC in the Coupe de France, Enrique stated: “These are rumours that always circulate at PSG.

“We are used to them; they are private matters and will remain so. There is a lot of ‘fake news’ and they will not destabilise either the players or the team.

“It’s normal to have talks, but they remain private. We know what we want, and that’s the most important thing. We are calm and relaxed.”

In the meantime, Romano has also played down claims suggesting the 55-year-old world-class coach could quit PSG, insisting his relationship with the French giants remains strong and despite his current deal expiring in summer 2027…

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Romano shares update on Luis Enrique future and Man Utd interim coach plans

Dismissing reports Enrique had rejected a contract extension from PSG as “completely fake news”, Romano took to his YouTube channel to explain the latest.

“I wanted to clarify something. The stories from the international press coming about Luis Enrique rejecting a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain, from what I heard, are not true. PSG are in a very good relationship with Luis Enrique, he is involved in everything,” the trusted Italian journalist revealed.

“PSG are fully focused on their project with Luis Enrique. Today, he said in a press conference the press is full of fake news around PSG just to create problems in the environment, but that’s not the reality. Enrique keeps discussing with PSG, the atmosphere is very good between them and at the moment the situation is completely quiet with a full focus on the present.

“Don’t disturb PSG because at this stage these stories are completely fake.”

Despite links to Enrique, our sources have insisted that United’s number one priority from the moment they sacked Amorim, is Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner.

Out of contract in the summer – timing-wise, that aligns with United’s strategy – and seen as having the personality to lead the Red Devils, our correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively broke the news just hours after Amorim’s dismissal that the Austrian was the board’s top choice.

Following that, Fletcher also revealed INEOS’s admiration for Roberto De Zerbi, with the Marseille boss open to a return to the Premier League this summer.

Next Man Utd manager: Carrick close to interim job; Shearer fires huge warning

In the meantime, United are close to deciding on the appointment of Michael Carrick as an interim boss.

“In the last 12 hours, Michael Carrick has made important progress in talks with Manchester United after a face-to-face interview,” Romano stated.

“The meeting between Manchester United management and Michael Carrick was very positive in terms of ideas, tactics, communication and intention. The feeling was really good, and as of tonight, Carrick is becoming the leading option for the interim job.”

In a follow-up post on X, he added: ‘Michael Carrick had positive contact with INEOS and Man United management, advancing to become the new interim manager. Man Utd will announce a new coach this week, and Carrick is hopeful to get the job.

‘Solskjaer, waiting for the club’s decision.’

His claims were later backed up by a raft of other journalists.

Elsewhere, United have been warned that any potential new boss will likely be put off by the way the club has been run since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge and with Alan Shearer naming SEVEN major failings since the British billionaire bought a £1.3bn stake in the club.

Meanwhile, teammates of Bruno Fernandes believe the playmaker will leave Old Trafford in the summer, and a report has outlined the frustrating reasons why and amid claims the player has ‘had enough’ of their ongoing struggles.

Finally, Romano has confirmed that he expects United to be “serious contenders at the table” to sign an elite midfield talent in 2026, as they look to revamp their engine room, despite the international star’s whopping £100m (€115m, $134m) valuation.