Manchester United have taken a step closer towards the signing of Mateus Fernandes after opening what’s described as formal talks with West Ham over a deal, and while the two clubs remain some distance apart over his valuation, they at least have a double buy-in from the player over a move to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese star has fast become one of the most in-demand players of the summer window after West Ham cleared the player to leave the London Stadium in a big-money deal.

Rated by the Hammers in the £80m bracket, they are looking to double their £40m investment from Southampton made just a year ago, with the midfield star catching the eye in their engine room despite a dismal campaign that resulted in the club’s relegation from the Premier League after 14 years.

However, that fee is beyond what United feel the player is worth and have stalled on meeting the Irons’ demands.

That delay, though, has opened the door for Tottenham to begin talks of their own, though questions have been raised if the Portuguese is really their top target and their name was simply being used to try and provoke United into spending more.

Either way, we have understood all along that Fernandes’ top choice has always been Manchester United and, having already given them the green light over a potential move, it’s now been reported that talks are officially underway over a deal.

According to Ben Jacobs, reporting for talkSPORT, United have now started the process of talks to reach an agreement, though are still waiting for a full confirmation from the player they are the move he wants.

“But Manchester United are still in formal talks with West Ham, and what I sense here is both Man Utd and Spurs are waiting to see if they can get that communication from the player that he only wants to join a particular club – and then you’re in a stronger position to negotiate with West Ham United.”

Either way, a separate report in West Ham-centric outlet Claret & Hugh claims that both clubs have now ‘agreed personal terms’ with the player, with the offer of a package worth £130,000 to £140,000 a week ‘turning the player’s head’.

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Mateus Fernandes still wants Man Utd over Spurs

Writing on June 12, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, insisted United had a two-fold belief that Fernandes would sign, having made clear his dream of playing with his idol, Bruno Fernandes, and with the lure of Champions League football proving too powerful to resist.

Despite that, there remain plenty of differences over the fee, with United determined to show a patient approach and believing that, once they get the full ‘public’ – the key word – buy-in from the player that he wants the move to Old Trafford, then they will be able to negotiate terms nearer their valuation, which is understood to range between £60m to £70m (with add-ons).

Indeed, United retain a confidence that, despite the lingering interest from Spurs, the 21-year-old is ready to make it clear that Old Trafford is his preferred destination.

Backing up those claims, journalist Andy Mitten said: “Manchester United understand that the player [Fernades] wants to join the club.

“West Ham want the highest fee, as much money as possible and an auction situation, maybe his agent does as well, and the agent is influencing the player. Jorge Mendes is the agent!

“I’m told he would play for Spurs, but prefers Manchester United… It boils down to how much United want to pay for the player. They don’t want to get into an auction situation.”

Shaun Connolly, the editor of Theatre of Red, commented: “Fernandes has indicated that United is his preferred destination for some time. Still, he needs a contingency plan-hence, Spurs. There will come a time during this public auction when his word will carry weight. That doesn’t mean West Ham will crumble, but it will play a part.”

And Chris Wheeler added: “A couple of weeks ago, if the personal terms were all done, it was never going to be a problem. The two clubs were talking. He was keen to come. Everything seemed to be heading in that direction.

“Tottenham have come in pretty hot and heavy. Not just on him either, on [Sandro] Tonali as well, and on several players now, actually. They are pushing hard, and I think they’ve definitely put a fly in the ointment and it’s causing problems.”

Meanwhile, a report on Saturday claimed United are ready to improve their offer to Fernandes, with Rio Ferdinand also sending a plea to a Real Madrid star to move to Old Trafford.

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