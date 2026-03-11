Romano reveals ‘clear message’ from Man Utd if Rashford fails to secure move to Barcelona

Man Utd are “very relaxed” about Marcus Rashford returning to Old Trafford in the summer as there are “plenty of clubs interested” in the Barcelona loanee, according to Fabrizio Romano, while a second source has provided a fresh update on the England star’s prospects of securing a permanent move to the Nou Camp.

The Red Devils sanctioned Rashford‘s move to Barcelona in the summer on a season-long loan deal as the England international pushed for a move to the Catalan giants.

Barcelona and Man Utd agreed on a €30m (£26m, $35m) buyout clause to be inserted in the deal, but there have been doubts as to whether the La Liga outfit can afford the fee and Rashford’s high wage demands.

There has been speculation that Barcelona are looking to renegotiate the fee down, while other reports insist Man Utd are frustrated that they didn’t push for a higher fee in the summer.

Man Utd feel like his value is closer to £50m after his successful spell in Barcelona and Romano has revealed that the Red Devils are very comfortable with the possibility of Rashford not completely a move to the La Liga giants.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The point on Rashford is that personal terms are almost agreed between Rashford and Barcelona. As I always mentioned, with the elections at Barcelona nothing is going to happen this month in terms of club-to-club negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United. So we have to wait for those stages where Barcelona can actually reach an agreement with Manchester United.

“What I can tell you today is that if Barcelona don’t pay the €30m, the message from Manchester United is clear: the player comes back and they will have plenty of clubs interested in signing Rashford after he did very well at Barcelona.

“United feel very relaxed. Either Barcelona pay the €30m or they are prepared to sell the player elsewhere in the summer. From Barcelona they are also quite relaxed because they already have an agreement with Rashford and the contract is almost ready.

“Financially, they have to see the timing of the negotiation with Manchester United to reach an agreement on the final fee. But from United there is no intention to negotiate. Barcelona have to pay this money if they want to keep Rashford, otherwise the situation will be different in the summer.

“Reaching an agreement with the player is already a very important step, and I think there are very good chances to see Rashford staying at Barcelona for the long term.”

Andy Mitten, writing in The National, confirmed similar with Man Utd recognising there will be “no shortage of suitors” and could potentially land a higher fee.

Mitten wrote: ‘From United’s perspective it is simple: If Barcelona don’t agree to the terms and option to buy set out in the loan when the contract is up in June, then he returns to Old Trafford with a year of his contract left to run.

‘There will be no renegotiation and United feel there will be no shortage of suitors for a player who has proved his worth in La Liga this term.

‘United also do not recognise rumours that Carrick or the club wants Rashford back and financially, the numbers do not add up when it comes to him playing for United again. He earns too much and his United contract, which runs until 2028, is loaded towards the 28-year-old earning even more.’

Rashford to make two sacrifices to secure Barcelona deal

At the beginning of March, we brought the news that Rashford is on the brink of a permanent move to Barcelona with the Catalan giants and president Joan Laporta ‘delighted’ with the England international.

“He’s made it clear from day one he wants to stay in Catalunya. The club loves his attitude, and he’s willing to take less money than he’d earn in England just to make this happen,” a source close to the club told TEAMtalk.

To make the deal happen, Rashford is prepared to reduce his basic salary and is willing to sacrifice some bonuses too, while Man Utd are willing to accept payment in three instalments of €10m each to smooth out a transfer.

More Man Utd news: Red Devils rival Arsenal for Osimhen, £60m left-back interest

Man Utd are ready to rival Arsenal for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window with the Nigeria international once again on the radar of Europe’s top clubs.

Bayern Munich are ready to make their move for Osimhen but the Red Devils and the Gunners want to take advantage of the 27-year-old’s desire to play in the Premier League.

As they look to improve other areas of their side, Man Utd are ‘prepared’ to pay £60m to sign Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco in the summer.

Despite that, Inter Milan are ‘confident’ of keeping the Italy international as the Red Devils make Dimarco ‘a priority target for the summer’.

Finally, Man Utd are keen to ‘reward’ Michael Carrick for his brilliant work this season by bringing in Nico Schlotterbeck in the summer transfer window.

The German centre-back has made a ‘final decision’ to leave Borussia Dortmund and Man Utd have made him their ‘priority’ signing.