A Manchester United star has been named the ‘pound for pound’ signing of the season thanks to the ‘transformative’ effect he’s had at Old Trafford.

Man Utd altered their transfer strategy last summer when spending heavily on players already proven in the Premier League. After learning harsh and costly lessons with flop signings like Andre Onana, Manuel Ugarte, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund, United looked closer to home with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

The pair arrived in conjunction with Benjamin Sesko as part of an attacking revolution. But perhaps the greatest signing United made last year was at the other end of the pitch.

After two painful years with the error-prone Onana between the sticks, Man Utd signed a new starting goalkeeper in the form of Senne Lammens.

Former boss Ruben Amorim actually pushed for Emiliano Martinez, believing greater experience was a must to handle being the stresses and strains that come with being United’s No 1.

However, Jason Wilcox, Omar Berrada and co overruled the Portuguese, with 23-year-old Lammes signing up to the tune of just £18.1m.

And according to the latest from the Daily Mail’s Nathan Salt, it’s Lammens who is not only United’s best signing of last summer, but the best signing any Premier League side made.

Senne Lammens the signing of the season

Salt explained: ‘Now, in light of the latest in a string of fine performances, it is safe to say Lammens has and is proving to be the Premier League’s pound-for-pound signing of the season. To United he is worth his weight in gold.

‘Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Granit Xhaka (Sunderland) and Anton Stach (Leeds United) can all make strong cases.

‘Zoom in on United in particular and all of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko have had real highs and lows. Mbeumo flew out of the blocks but has faded while Cunha and Sesko took a while to warm into the season.

‘All the while, Lammens set a standard and has rarely dropped below it in the seven months as No 1.

‘So, yes, he’s the signing of the season, for the transformative effect, so much of it done without generating too many headlines in the process, he has had on a United side that was crying out for reliability in goal.’

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Lammens should be United’s starting stopper for the next decade and beyond. Onana – currently loaned to Trabzonspor – will return at season’s end but United don’t want him to stick around.

Fresh exit opportunities will be explored, while Altay Bayindir, the current No 2, has chances to return to Turkey.

Tom Heaton is third choice at present and out of contract in the summer. Another one-year extension is likely.

Radek Vitek – currently on loan at Bristol City – has been linked with returning to Old Trafford and taking Bayindir’s spot as chief back-up to Lammens.

If Vitek turns his nose up at being second string, reports claim United can expect to generate £10m from his sale.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham thunder in for Marcus Rashford after Barcelona ‘abandon’ Man Utd transfer