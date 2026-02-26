Man Utd schedule meeting to finalise brilliant deal, and they’re opening the chequebook too – Sources

Manchester United have pencilled in a meeting for late-March in the hopes of finalising a critical deal, and they’re ready to offer significant numbers to ensure pen is put to paper.

TEAMtalk understands that Kobbie Mainoo’s representatives are scheduled to sit down with Man Utd during the upcoming international break, as both parties look to accelerate discussions over the midfielder’s long-term future.

We revealed at the start of February that United had already made initial contact with Mainoo and his camp, aiming to re-engage in talks as the club seeks to secure the future of one of its brightest young talents.

Since then, Mainoo has firmly re-established himself in the first-team picture and is thriving under interim boss Michael Carrick, with the club laying the groundwork for more substantive negotiations.

We can now confirm that a meeting with the player’s camp is pencilled in for the end of March, coinciding with the international window – a period when Mainoo himself hopes to be away on England duty – such has been the resurgence in his form. The timing underlines the club’s commitment to finalise a new deal before next season.

Mainoo’s current contract runs until 2027, with United holding an option to extend it by a further year to 2028, thus putting the club in a strong negotiating position.

However, the midfielder remains on the terms he signed upon breaking into the first team – a deal that now lags behind his status in terms of salary, especially after scoring the winner in the FA Cup final and featuring for England at the 2024 European Championships.

Despite being one of the lowest-paid members of the senior squad, Mainoo’s performances have convinced United’s hierarchy that he deserves a contract more reflective of his current role and potential.

Sources indicate that the club is prepared to offer significantly improved terms to reward and recognise his progress and fend off any potential suitors.

