Man Utd and Tottenham are battling for a new striker in January

Manchester United are reportedly considering hijacking a proposed Tottenham Hotspur move for an in-form striker in the January window, with Mauricio Pochettino potentially doing the dirty on his old club in the process.

Pochettino arrived at United on Wednesday, after replacing the sacked Michael Carrick, and is facing a huge test in his first game in charge as the Red Devils head to Anfield to face Liverpool this weekend.

Man Utd currently sit 18th in the Premier League with just over a quarter of the campaign gone, and Pochettino’s first task will be to steer them clear of relegation trouble and try and push towards the European places.

That will be easier said than done, however, for a United side that has only scored 14 goals in their 10 league outings to date and has also conceded 19.

In terms of the goalscoring issues, the club are expected to move for a new No.9 in the winter window, especially given Benjamin Sesko’s ongoing shin issues that will keep him sidelined until the new year, while the injury-plagued frontman has also been linked with Juventus.

Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo took it turns to play through the middle under Carrick, and it remains to be seen how Pochettino goes about filling the problematic striking position going forward.

To that end, thoughts have started to turn towards the January window, with USA forward Folarin Balogun unsurprisingly linked with a switch to Old Trafford.

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Man Utd make their move Freiburg star Matanovic

However, a fresh report from The i Paper, has backed up previous TEAMtalk reports that Freiburg star Igor Matanovic is very much on the club’s radar heading into the new year.

We revealed in October that the 23-year-old Croatian had emerged as a serious option for United transfer chiefs, although since then Tottenham looked to have jumped to the front of the queue in their efforts to fix their own goalscoring issues.

Matanovic was signed by Freiburg in an €8million (£6.8m) deal from Eintracht Frankfurt last year and the 6ft 5in forward has proven to be somewhat of a revelation in notching 23 goals and six assists in 64 games for the club.

He has also started the new campaign in fine form, scoring eight times in 16 outings in all competitions, and started the recent Nations League clash for Croatia against England at Wembley.

While Matanovic is valued at around €30m (£26m) on Transfermarkt, it’s our understanding that Freiburg are pushing for a fee closer to €60m (£50m) instead.

However, when asked about his future in September, after the summer window had closed, Matanovic insisted he had not received an approach to leave Freiburg.

“As for me, I’m currently in Freiburg. There has been absolutely no contact with anyone from my side,” the striker said.

That could all change, however, in the build-up to January, especially if Matanovic keeps up his current goalscoring form.

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