Elliot Anderson’s superb display, capped off by a magnificent strike that silenced the Etihad, has effectively made up Manchester City’s mind over a big-money move for the Nottingham Forest star, and with Manchester United set to be left empty-handed, sources can reveal.

Few visiting players have drawn as much attention at the Etihad Stadium as Anderson did on Wednesday night.

The Nottingham Forest midfielder had the eyes of both the home supporters and the hierarchy of Manchester City firmly fixed on him throughout the contest.

Anderson delivered in the biggest moment too, producing a sublime 76th-minute equaliser and silencing the home crowd as Vitor Perreira’s side grabbed a precious point in their battle to avoid the drop and simultaneously handed the midfielder’s prospective next club a massive blow in the title race, as an entertaining game ended in a 2-2 draw.

But while the goal capped an impressive performance, those inside the game believe the 22-year-old may also have been offering a glimpse of what the future holds.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Graeme Bailey has been told that, within football circles, there is a growing belief that Anderson’s move to Manchester City is already effectively agreed.

“I have to be honest, for several weeks now, from numerous sources, I am told that Anderson to City is a done deal,” Bailey exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

“City have been on Anderson for months, since last year. I am told Hugo Viana picked him out last summer as one he wanted.”

City’s long-standing admiration for Anderson has not been a secret in recruitment circles, with the midfielder’s energy, technical quality and tactical intelligence seen as a perfect fit for their evolving midfield options.

Manchester United blown away as Elliot Anderson price emerges

Manchester United have also listed Anderson as a prime target for the summer window, as they look to freshen up their engine room, which will certainly lose Casemiro and could also see Manuel Ugarte depart.

And with the Red Devils drawing up a shortlist of options, including the likes of Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton, it is thought Anderson drive and all-round midfield ability is seen as the perfect ingredient for their midfield revamp.

However, after we revealed on February 28 how City now have a growing confidence a deal they are in pole position for Anderson’s signing this summer, and that two of City’s most established stars could be moved on, Bailey is now able to confirm the Cityzens’ transfer chances have reached the next level.

“In football circles, the belief is that Anderson is only going to one place and that is City,” he added.

“Whilst City and Forest are not confirming anything, I think that whilst nothing is signed, Anderson knows where he will be playing next season and that will be the Etihad.”

It’s understood Forest are seeking a fee of around £90m (€103m, $120m) for the six-times capped England star.

For now, Anderson remains focused on helping Forest stay in the Premier League. But after Wednesday’s statement performance in Manchester, speculation about his long-term future is only set to intensify.

