Man Utd crank up interest in outstanding Premier League star as INEOS tipped to dump trio

Manchester United have reportedly maintained their interest in snapping up a highly-regarded centre-back from a Premier League rival in 2027, with Michael Carrick also being tipped to offload a trio of stars come the end of the season.

It’s been an indifferent start to the new season for the Red Devils with two defeats in the opening four Premier League games, with a 4-0 Champions League rout of Sabah sandwiched in between.

Having made the main focus this summer on strengthening Carrick’s midfield engine room, Man Utd have let in seven goals in their four domestic outings to date, and a fresh report claims they are gearing up for a big splash on a dominant new central defender.

Having held a long-standing interest in Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, United are once again being tipped to make a big play to land the England centre-back in 2027.

Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Matthijs de Ligt are United’s senior central defensive options, but the Red Devils continue to deal with injury concerns in their backline.

De Ligt has not played for United since November last year due to a back injury, but is finally closing in on a return to action.

Despite the Dutchman’s impending comeback, a report from talkSPORT claims that Branthwaite has once again emerged as a top target for Old Trafford transfer chiefs.

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Man Utd back in for Branthwaite

Indeed, the report states United still have an interest in the 24-year-old, although it’s not revealed just how quickly that interest will turn concrete in terms of an official offer for the player.

No price tag is mentioned for what Everton would demand for Branthwaite’s signature, with the defender contracted at Hill Dickinson Stadium until the summer of 2030, having signed a five-year extension just over 12 months ago.

Branthwaite will have three years left to run on his contract from the end of the season, meaning Everton will be under no pressure to sell to United, unless the player himself tries to force an exit.

The report adds that United are looking to revamp their defensive options next summer, which could lead to moves for more reinforcements, with three stars set to leave.

Indeed, it’s claimed that Maguire, Martinez and Luke Shaw are three players who are all expected to move on when their contracts expire in the summer.

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